Bryson Tiller Hints at Going to College After Getting High School Diploma
The 27-year-old 'Right My Wrongs' rapper hints that he wants to keep pursuing higher education, writing on his Twitter account, 'College is 100 percent next.'

  • Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bryson Tiller is finally a high school graduate. Celebrating his milestrone, the "Right My Wrongs" rapper took to his Twitter account on Friday, June 26 to share with his followers that he finally earned a high school diploma at 27.

"Class of 2020. Graduation cap I never thought about going back to school until i started thinking about my goals and how to reach them. getting my High School diploma was step 1," Bryson wrote alongside photo of Iroquois High School's "Candidates for 2020 Graduation" list.

The rapper then hinted that he wanted to keep pursuing higher education. "College is 100% next," he said, before thanking the school as well as the Jefferson County Public School District in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. He also shared a video of him donning his cap and gown.

Supporting Bryson, a fan wrote in an Instagram comment, "i dont care how old you are, i will always celebrate completing your education." Another fan added, "That's right!!! It's never too late! Congrats!" Meanwhile, some others demanded a new music from him now that he had finished his school. "Oh okay I'll take it. Now let's get some music ehh," one user said.

Bryson joined Quavo and Skai Jackson in the list of 2020 grads. The Migos rapper, who previously chose his music dreams over academics, took to his Instagram account on Thursday, May 21 to share with his followers that he earned his high school diploma. To celebrate his graduation, the Grammy winner released a new song "Need It" featuring his Migos teammates Offset and Takeoff as well as YoungBoy Never Broke Again a.k.a. NBA YoungBoy.

As for Skai, the former "Jessie" actress shared on her social media account her 2020 graduation photo in May. "#ReachForTheSkai," so she captioned the picture.

