Hazel E's Fiance Devon Waller Calls Out Men in His Family for DM-ing Her

Fans on Instagram, however, use this as an opportunity to troll the couple as some people accuse the 'What Are You Talking About' rapper of ghost-writing the post.

Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Hazel E's fiancee has had enough with his own folks sliding in her DMs. In a Friday, June 25 Instagram post, Devon Waller called out a few men in his family whom he claimed had been sending the former "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star messages on social media DM.

"This message is to my damn men in my family that feelz mad comfortable hitting my wife up in her DM's saying this and that," Devon Waller began his lengthy message. "Ima start putting my hands on my own Blood."

"You could hit me up n***a to tell me that. Reason why I don't f**k wit a lot of my family cause you n****s think you slick. It's a reaction for every action f**k wit me this is why I don't f**k wit a lot of my family. No respect, that why that FAMILY s**t don't mean S**t to me nomore."

He went on writing in another post, "Call me da Black cartel when it comes to my lil family. A n***a or b***h will come up missin f***in wit my family dead a**. #tryme."

Fans, however, used this as an opportunity to troll the couple. "Boy don't nobody want her but you and that's not a problem at all!" one user wrote in the comment section. "Ain't nobody wrote that girl," another person added.

Some people thought that Hazel ghost-wrote the post, saying, "Hazel get off that man page." Echoing the sentiment, one other commented, "Plot twist: Hazel posted this from his page."

Hazel and Devon are currently expecting their first child together. The female emcee announced she's pregnant in December 2019. "I'm so nervous, happy, and anxious to take this journey but God had a plan when he placed you in my life @devonwallerofficial," she posted on her social media page.

"We went half and made it through the first trimester," she added. The publicist-turned-rapper also claimed that she didn't intend to hide her pregnancy from the public forever. "[I] just wanted to make sure we secured the baby," she explained.