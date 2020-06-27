Lecrae Reflects on Pastor Louie Giglio's Controversial 'Slavery is White Blessing' Comments

Instagram Celebrity

Earlier this month, the Christian rapper landed in hot water for being dismissive during his conversation about the blessing of slavery with the Chic-Fil-A CEO Dan Cathy and the Atlanta megachurch pastor.

AceShowbiz - Lecrae regrets how he reacted during his conversation with Chic-Fil-A CEO Dan Cathy and Atlanta megachurch pastor Louie Giglio, who claimed that slavery was a "white blessing." Talking in a recent interview with "The Morning Hustle", Lecrae, who received huge backlash for his submissive response in in a viral video of the aforementioned conversation, admitted if he had the chance to do things differently, he would.

"Black Twitter came at the kid, I ain't never got drug like that before that was crazy," the Christian rapper said. As to why he was just nodding without speaking up when Giglio made the controversial remarks, Lecrae explained, "This is how it all went down... I'm in they house, in they space. I'm not in a good headspace, I'll be honest with you, because I was just on the streets the night before after Rayshard [Brooks] had got murdered. They burnt the Wendy's down, I was out there. I'm screaming at police. I'm not in a good headspace. So, I'm just trying to be cool as I'm sitting in there and not spaz."

"Lowkey, he was trying to articulate that white people benefitted from slavery. And they hate saying white privilege, but they are privileged," he added. "So, lowkey, the slavery part I didn't really hear, 'cause I wasn't in a--you know when you there but you're not there? ... But the 'white blessing' part I hear, and I was hella uncomfortable."

"I was trying to be diplomatic and gracious, I tried to course-correct it, but I was probably too diplomatic, you know, for black folks out there," Lecrae continued. "It was all ignorance. It was like, yo, you really don't--you shouldn't have had this conversation--first of all you should just be listening. You should be listening and not talking, 'cause you don't really know what you're talking about."

"That was the worst part about was just like, I couldn't fix half of the stuff and I'm in it. It's a half a million people watching and I'm just like, 'Oh my gosh.' You know what I'm saying? In my brain I'm just thinking, 'We talking to all these white people who don't understand, so let me just try to like course-correct it and help y'all understand what this is, and if you listen to the whole thing. I kept saying, 'I do not speak for all black people,' " he added. "The problem is, I centered myself around talking to half a million white people instead of thinking about the black folks who are voiceless and needed me to represent them in that moment."

Earlier this month, Lecrae landed in hot water for his conversation about the blessing of slavery with Giglio. In response to the backlash, Lecrae took to his Instagram account to explain himself in a video, saying, "First of all, I want you to know I wasn't OK with it."

"Even as I sat there, I was very uncomfortable and I was processing on, like, 'Oh man, how do I -- what do I say in light of this?' It's been a lot of times where as I've navigated white supremacy or racial injustice where I been trying to figure out where I wanted to lash out, honestly, in anger," he continued. He also shared that he ended up having a conversation with the pastor to "let him know my views and my perspectives. Obviously, I wasn't OK with it."