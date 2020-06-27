Scheana Shay Praises Stassi Schroeder for Heartfelt Message Upon Learning About Her Miscarriage

Instagram Celebrity

The series regular on 'Vanderpump Rules' opens up about losing her first child with boyfriend Brock Davies at six weeks during an episode of her 'Scheananigans' podcast.

AceShowbiz - Scheana Shay is thankful for Stassi Schroeder. When opening up about a devastating miscarriage she suffered recently, the series regular on "Vanderpump Rules" praised her former co-star for sending her genuine support amid the difficult time in her life.

In the Friday, June 26, episode of her "Scheananigans" podcast, the 36-year-old first talked about her reaction upon finding out about Schroeder's pregnancy. "The morning [after bleeding], I wake up and I see all over the Internet that Stassi's pregnant and I'm like, 'Oh, my God, we're pregnant together. I wonder how far along she is,' " she recalled.

The "Good as Gold" singer went on to share her thought. "She announced so early. I'm like, 'I swear we were all drinking when we filmed the reunion, maybe she had a mocktail? I don't know,' " she said, adding that she quickly texted a congratulatory message to the 32-year-old and her fiance, Beau Clark.

Shay revealed that she chose not to share her own pregnancy news to Schroeder at the time, reasoning, "Not only did I start bleeding the night before and I'm worried about having a miscarriage, but it's too early." She added, "…and I wanted to keep it a secret until it was safe to tell people because my hopes [were] already up."

After she lost her baby at 6 weeks, however, the Bravo star admitted to be speaking with Schroeder "more in the last five days than [they] have probably in the last five months or five years." She then shared that her former co-star "sent me the sweetest, most heartfelt message just genuinely being there for me and that really meant a lot because she's pregnant right now."

"I'm sure being pregnant, you can't imagine losing it. And to see one of your friends going through the opposite, it's just … everything in our group … has been really messed up lately," the 36-year-old TV personality continued, before thanking Ariana Madix and Brittany Cartwright for being "really, really supportive."

About her pregnancy, Shay dished in the beginning of her podcast, "A few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant, and for those of you who have followed my fertility journey and freezing my eggs the last year and a half, I didn't think I could get pregnant on my own. My doctors told me that it would be close to impossible."

Her joy, however, did not last long. After she sensed there was something wrong, she found out that her OB could not find a heartbeat during an ultrasound. She recalled, "There was just nothing progressing, nothing going on inside. There were parts that he could see were starting to form, and it just didn't. So obviously, [that was] just devastating."

Admitting that there are still "a lot to process," the girlfriend of Brock Davies recounted, "Now I'm at home and I'm just waiting to naturally miscarry." She continued, "I'm just literally sitting here waiting, feeling normal but still treating my body as if I'm pregnant, which is a complete mindf**k because I know there's still something there, but I haven't passed it yet."

Schroeder herself confirmed that she is expecting her first child with Clark on June 23. Sharing an Instagram photo of her fiance giving her a kiss on the cheek while holding up a hot pink onesie, the ex-SUR employee revealed that she is pregnant with a baby girl.