Boris Johnson's U.K. Coronavirus Crisis Adapted Into New TV Series

WENN TV

The U.K. health crisis and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's initial refusal to issue lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic are confirmed to be dramatized into a TV show.

Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Acclaimed director Michael Winterbottom is set to dramatise British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the coronavirus crisis for a new TV series.

The Conservative Party leader has faced heavy criticism since the pandemic began in March 2020 after initially refusing to issue lockdown orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and instead appearing to adopt a herd immunity strategy, whereby the majority of a population is exposed to a disease in an effort to build up the antibodies to become immune.

After the delay, government officials reversed course and introduced strict measures limiting group gatherings, as residents were encouraged to remain in place at home.

Johnson then hit headlines again as he himself tested positive for the coronavirus and ended up spending time in a hospital intensive care unit, weeks before becoming a dad again, welcoming a son in April with his fiancee, Carrie Symond.

The series of events are now being adapted for a TV show, co-written and directed by "24 Hour Party People" filmmaker Winterbottom, reports Deadline.

It will be developed with bosses at entertainment firm Fremantle, alongside "True Detective" executive producer Richard Brown's Passenger, and Winterbottom's Revolution Films.

In a statement, Andrea Scrosati, Fremantle's global chief operating officer, shared, "There are rare moments in history when leaders find their private lives uniquely connected to national events, where personal experience and official role collide in an unusual way. The last few months in the life of the U.K. Prime Minister clearly mark one of these moments."

A network or streaming service has yet to be attached to the project, which is currently untitled.