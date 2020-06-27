 
 

Zoe Kravitz Trying to 'Stay More Focused' Amid 'Pressure' After Landing Catwoman Role

Zoe Kravitz Trying to 'Stay More Focused' Amid 'Pressure' After Landing Catwoman Role
WENN
Movie

The 'Big Little Lies' actress says she felt 'immediate pressure' after her casting as Selina Kyle in the upcoming Caped Crusader movie is announced to public.

  • Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Zoe Kravitz felt "immediate pressure" when she landed the role of Catwoman in upcoming movie "The Batman", but has no doubt the film will do well because the script is "phenomenal."

The 31-year-old actress stars as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in Matt Reeves' latest offering, opposite Robert Pattinson in the titular role. While the coronavirus pandemic has led to the release date being pushed back, Zoe has no doubt fans will love it - but admitted it took her some time to get her head around the fact she is going to be playing the character on screen.

"When the announcement came out that I had gotten this role, my phone rang more than it has ever," she said on the Variety and iHeart podcast The Big Ticket. "More than my birthday, more than my wedding, more than anything. So I felt that immediate pressure…The script is phenomenal. The story's really strong. I feel very clear on who Selena is and what she wants, and I'm trying to stay more focused on that."

And despite the fact that Robert's casting in the film initially attracted some backlash, Zoe assured fans the former "Twilight" star is the perfect Caped Crusader.

"He's just a great actor and he brings so much to everything he does," she said. "I think that it's a really hard role because people are expecting a lot. Also it's restricting in a lot of ways. You're wearing the suit, and you can't see their eyes, and you can only move in a certain way."

"So you have to get really creative in terms of how can you portray a multidimensional character? He's way up for the challenge and has really interesting ideas already. I think he's perfect, perfect casting."

You can share this post!

Christopher Nolan's Big-Budgeted Movie 'Tenet' Faces Another Delay Amid Pandemic

Nick Cordero's Wife Starts Doing 'Passive Physical Therapy' on Him to Help With His Recovery
Related Posts
Report: Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' Sequel to Introduce a New Joker

Report: Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' Sequel to Introduce a New Joker

Paul Dano Admits Matt Reeves' Script for 'The Batman' Surprised Him

Paul Dano Admits Matt Reeves' Script for 'The Batman' Surprised Him

Zoe Kravitz Eager to Be Back Filming 'The Batman' Despite Safety Concerns Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Zoe Kravitz Eager to Be Back Filming 'The Batman' Despite Safety Concerns Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Robert Pattinson Wants to Set Precedent as He Refuses to Workout for 'The Batman'

Robert Pattinson Wants to Set Precedent as He Refuses to Workout for 'The Batman'

Most Read
'Birds of Prey' Climbs to the Top of U.K.'s Official Film Chart
Movie

'Birds of Prey' Climbs to the Top of U.K.'s Official Film Chart

Hugh Jackman Assures Delay of 'The Music Man' Broadway Opening Will Not Take Energy Away

Hugh Jackman Assures Delay of 'The Music Man' Broadway Opening Will Not Take Energy Away

'Matrix 4' Stars Resume Filming in Berlin Despite Spike of Coronavirus Cases in Germany

'Matrix 4' Stars Resume Filming in Berlin Despite Spike of Coronavirus Cases in Germany

Serena Williams' Father Sued Over Will Smith Movie

Serena Williams' Father Sued Over Will Smith Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio Teams Up With Barry Jenkins in Film Adaptation of 'Virunga'

Leonardo DiCaprio Teams Up With Barry Jenkins in Film Adaptation of 'Virunga'

'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Circles the Remake of 'Twister'

'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Circles the Remake of 'Twister'

'Gone With the Wind' Adds Video About Racist Treatments Received by Hattie McDaniel at Oscars

'Gone With the Wind' Adds Video About Racist Treatments Received by Hattie McDaniel at Oscars

Jojo Siwa Secures Lead Role in Will Smith's Movie 'Bounce'

Jojo Siwa Secures Lead Role in Will Smith's Movie 'Bounce'

'Dracula' Director Admits to Ordering Gary Oldman to Whisper 'Evil' Words to Winona Ryder

'Dracula' Director Admits to Ordering Gary Oldman to Whisper 'Evil' Words to Winona Ryder

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams Weigh In on 'Wedding Crashers' Sequel

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams Weigh In on 'Wedding Crashers' Sequel

Demi Moore Lands Lead Role in Pandemic Thriller 'Songbird'

Demi Moore Lands Lead Role in Pandemic Thriller 'Songbird'

Henry Cavill Credits His Superman Role for Teaching Him a Lot About Himself

Henry Cavill Credits His Superman Role for Teaching Him a Lot About Himself

Johnny Depp Rumored to Play Joker in 'Batman Beyond' Film

Johnny Depp Rumored to Play Joker in 'Batman Beyond' Film