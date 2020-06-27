Zoe Kravitz Trying to 'Stay More Focused' Amid 'Pressure' After Landing Catwoman Role

WENN Movie

AceShowbiz - Zoe Kravitz felt "immediate pressure" when she landed the role of Catwoman in upcoming movie "The Batman", but has no doubt the film will do well because the script is "phenomenal."

The 31-year-old actress stars as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in Matt Reeves' latest offering, opposite Robert Pattinson in the titular role. While the coronavirus pandemic has led to the release date being pushed back, Zoe has no doubt fans will love it - but admitted it took her some time to get her head around the fact she is going to be playing the character on screen.

"When the announcement came out that I had gotten this role, my phone rang more than it has ever," she said on the Variety and iHeart podcast The Big Ticket. "More than my birthday, more than my wedding, more than anything. So I felt that immediate pressure…The script is phenomenal. The story's really strong. I feel very clear on who Selena is and what she wants, and I'm trying to stay more focused on that."

And despite the fact that Robert's casting in the film initially attracted some backlash, Zoe assured fans the former "Twilight" star is the perfect Caped Crusader.

"He's just a great actor and he brings so much to everything he does," she said. "I think that it's a really hard role because people are expecting a lot. Also it's restricting in a lot of ways. You're wearing the suit, and you can't see their eyes, and you can only move in a certain way."

"So you have to get really creative in terms of how can you portray a multidimensional character? He's way up for the challenge and has really interesting ideas already. I think he's perfect, perfect casting."