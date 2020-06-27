 
 

Lil Wayne's New GF Denise Bidot Hits Back at Troll Accusing Her of Betraying His Ex-Fiancee

The 34-year-old model has a nonchalant response to an online critic who tries to shame her for going into a relationship with the rapper not long after his split from La'Tecia Thomas.

  • Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lil Wayne's new girlfriend Denise Bidot refuses to let negative opinion ruin the bliss of their romance. The 34-year-old model has clapped back at a hater who tried to shame her for "playing" his ex-fiancee La'Tecia Thomas by going into a relationship with the rapper soon after his split from the fellow plus-sized model, as if it was some kind of betrayal.

On Wednesday, June 24, Denise posted on her Instagram page some pictures of her rocking a blue crop top and denim shorts as she posed under the bright blue sky. She playfully pulled her tongue out and flashed a horn sign to express her mood, capturing the shots simply with "VIBES."

While many of her followers flooded the comment section with compliments, a naysayer chose to bring up her boyfriend's ex. "Denise how u gonna play another plus size sister like that? Is lil Wayne really worth it? Insane," the said user wrote as quoted by The Blast.

Not staying silent, Denise replied to the comment, "Don't know her." She went on letting the hater know that her/his opinion wouldn't bother her, adding, "Do you go into your relationship worried about someone's ex? Sorry girl no need to try and shame me, I'm happy."

Lil Wayne and Denise first sparked romance rumors after fans noticed that Denise is the only person Tunechi follows on Instagram. Additionally, the "6 Foot 7 Foot" hitmaker confirmed that he's currently in a relationship during an interview with Nicki Minaj on "Young Money Radio" on June 12.

Just a day later, Denise confirmed their relationship by sharing their PDA pictures. On Monday, June 15, the brunette beauty posted on her Instagram Stories photos of her and the 37-year-old rapper cozying up to each other. He landed a kiss on her cheek with his arm around her shoulder in one snap and the lovebirds shared a smooch in another.

In the third shot, the pair looked at the camera and flashed a smile, looking so in love to each other. Denise captioned the images, "Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us [a heart emoji]."

Their relationship comes just two months after the "Lollipop" spitter called it quits with his ex-fiancee La'Tecia, whom he was first romantically linked to in 2019.

Lil Wayne's New Girlfriend Denise Bidot Shares PDA Pics

Nicki Minaj Admits Prospect of Working With Lil Wayne on Joint Album 'Scary'

Lil Wayne Allegedly Moves On With Fenty Model Denise Bidot After Calling Off Engagement

Lil Wayne Gives Insights Into His Controversial Police Brutality Comments

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dead by Suicide at 16 After Receiving 'Threats'

Noname Faces Backlash From Beyonce's Fans Over Angela Davis Tweet

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Beyonce's Fans Not Having It After Britney Spears Declares Herself 'Queen B'

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

Cardi B's Infamous Bonnaroo Catsuit Being Put Up for an Auction

Steve Bing's Cause of Death Confirmed as Suicide by Coroner

Brody Jenner Gets Ex's Approval for Dating Louis Tomlinson's Baby Mama?

Chris D'Elia Releases His Version of Email Exchanges With Sexual Misconduct Accusers

