Chrissy Teigen Puts Result of Breast Implant Removal Surgery on Major Display
The cookbook author flaunts her bare breasts in an Instagram Story video as she assures her fans that her recovery is going 'so well' and tells them not to worry about her.

  • Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen continues to update fans on her recovery after getting her breast implants removed. On Thursday, June 25, the 34-year-old model shared a new video on her Instagram Stories to show the result of the surgery.

In the clip, the wife of John Legend gave a close-up look at her "new" breasts. She pulled her top down and covered her nipple with one of her hands to show the post-surgery book as she held the camera with her other hand.

On how she's spending her time recuperating at home, Chrissy revealed she's been "enjoying the time" with her kids. "We're having so much fun at the house and lots of tea parties and cupcake making," she shared.

The mother of two went on assuring her fans and 30.4 million Instagram followers that her recovery is going "so well." She added, "I feel good, so don't worry about me. And here's my new boob. Yay!" while filming herself from different angles.

Chrissy Teigen Shows Result of Breast Implant Removal Surgery

Chrissy Teigen shows result of breast implant removal surgery.

Chrissy went under the knife to remove her breast implants earlier this month. On June 11, she assured her Twitter fans the operation had gone well, writing, "surgery went great!" Later on June 21, she gave a peek at her "healing boobies," with her son Miles' pet bearded dragon resting on top.

The "Lip Sync Battle" co-host previously revealed that she was 20 when she got the surgery to enhance her boobs. "I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old," she told Glamour U.K. "It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!"

In May, she let her fans known that she's getting the implants removed soon. "Hi hi! So I posted myself getting a covid test on the Twitter, as I'm getting surgery soon," she announced. "A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I'll just say it here: I'm getting my boobs out! They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it."

On her decision to get the implants removed, she explained, "I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don't worry about me! All good. I'll still have boobs, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."

