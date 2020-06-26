 
 

Doja Cat Transforms Into Anime Superhero in Gucci Mane-Featuring Music Video for 'Like That'

Music

Weeks after scoring her first No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with the remix version of 'Say So' featuring Nicki Minaj, the 'Juicy' rapper treats fans to a new visual for the latest single off 'Hot Pink'.

  • Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat is giving herself a heroine treatment. Nearly two weeks after scoring her first No.1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 for her remix collaboration with Nicki Minaj, the "Say So" hitmaker came out with a brand new video for "Like That", her latest single off her breakthrough album "Hot Pink" that featured Gucci Mane.

Mixing live-action and animation, the Thursday, June 25 promo presents the 24-year-old raptress in white bikini top and matching thong. She completes her look with a pair of vinyl half-chaps in the same color. She is joined inside a planet-painted blue room by four dancers wearing white cat masks.

It does not take long before the scenes in the less-than-three-minute visual alternate between live actions and animations. When the first verse comes around, the "Juice" MC is transformed into an anime superhero with visual references to Naoko Takeuchi's popular series, "Sailor Moon".

Doja's collaborator Gucci, in the meantime, pops in half-way through the video. He raps his part while chilling next to a convertible car. As he rhymes along to the beat, Doja and her dancers show off their best moves around him.

The music video came just days after Doja fought against allegations that she joined racist chat rooms in the past. Addressing the scandal on Instagram Live on June 23, she blasted haters, "The things, the verbal harassment, the physical harassment, that I could go through being in a crowd of white supremacists, who you think I'm so good friends with. It's f**king ridiculous."

"Your actions are stupid. You may not be stupid, you may be smart. But your actions are not telling. It just is what it is. You guys are f**king disappointing," she continued to tell off those attempting to cancel her. "This isn't how you combat problems. And if you think it is, then you need to grow the f**k up, and I'm sorry. I'm sorry that you suck right now."

You can share this post!

Mindy Kaling Gives Rare Look at Daughter Katherine in Birthday Post

Boosie Badazz Slams 'Stupid' Black People Who Are Lining Up for Gucci
Related Posts
Doja Cat Defends Her Chat Room Friends From Accusations They're White Supremacists

Doja Cat Defends Her Chat Room Friends From Accusations They're White Supremacists

Doja Cat Claps Back at Trolls Criticizing Her Social Media Return

Doja Cat Claps Back at Trolls Criticizing Her Social Media Return

Doja Cat Marks Breonna Taylor's Birthday With $100K Donation

Doja Cat Marks Breonna Taylor's Birthday With $100K Donation

Ebro Darden Explains His Doja Cat Comments

Ebro Darden Explains His Doja Cat Comments

Most Read
Snoop Dogg Plans to Release New Willie Nelson Duet in Support of Black Lives Matter Protests
Music

Snoop Dogg Plans to Release New Willie Nelson Duet in Support of Black Lives Matter Protests

6ix9ine Takes a Shot at Ebro Darden and Larry Jackson for Not Playing 'TROLLZ'

6ix9ine Takes a Shot at Ebro Darden and Larry Jackson for Not Playing 'TROLLZ'

Eminem Issues Statement About 'Unnecessary' Revolt Diss in Leaked Song

Eminem Issues Statement About 'Unnecessary' Revolt Diss in Leaked Song

Linkin Park Teases Possibility of Releasing Song Chester Bennington Recorded Before His Death

Linkin Park Teases Possibility of Releasing Song Chester Bennington Recorded Before His Death

Beyonce, H.E.R., and Lil Baby Among Spotify's 2020 Songs of Summer With Their BLM Anthems

Beyonce, H.E.R., and Lil Baby Among Spotify's 2020 Songs of Summer With Their BLM Anthems

Seal Thanks Late Director Joel Schumacher for Making 'Kiss From a Rose' Famous

Seal Thanks Late Director Joel Schumacher for Making 'Kiss From a Rose' Famous

Human Nature Ends Las Vegas Residency After Months of Coronavirus Shutdown

Human Nature Ends Las Vegas Residency After Months of Coronavirus Shutdown

Brendon Urie Demands Donald Trump to Stop Playing Panic At the Disco's Song

Brendon Urie Demands Donald Trump to Stop Playing Panic At the Disco's Song

Lizzo, Tame Impala and The Strokes to Headline 2021 Outside Lands Festival

Lizzo, Tame Impala and The Strokes to Headline 2021 Outside Lands Festival

Nicki Minaj Tells Fans Demanding for Her Unreleased Songs to Hound Kim Kardashian and A$AP Ferg

Nicki Minaj Tells Fans Demanding for Her Unreleased Songs to Hound Kim Kardashian and A$AP Ferg

Beyonce to Be Feted for Her Charity Works at 2020 BET Awards

Beyonce to Be Feted for Her Charity Works at 2020 BET Awards

Dixie Chicks Changes Name Following Backlash as Moniker Is Associated With Slavery

Dixie Chicks Changes Name Following Backlash as Moniker Is Associated With Slavery

Spice Girls to Return for 2021 Tour to Bid Farewell to Fans

Spice Girls to Return for 2021 Tour to Bid Farewell to Fans