Doja Cat Transforms Into Anime Superhero in Gucci Mane-Featuring Music Video for 'Like That'

Weeks after scoring her first No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with the remix version of 'Say So' featuring Nicki Minaj, the 'Juicy' rapper treats fans to a new visual for the latest single off 'Hot Pink'.

Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat is giving herself a heroine treatment. Nearly two weeks after scoring her first No.1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 for her remix collaboration with Nicki Minaj, the "Say So" hitmaker came out with a brand new video for "Like That", her latest single off her breakthrough album "Hot Pink" that featured Gucci Mane.

Mixing live-action and animation, the Thursday, June 25 promo presents the 24-year-old raptress in white bikini top and matching thong. She completes her look with a pair of vinyl half-chaps in the same color. She is joined inside a planet-painted blue room by four dancers wearing white cat masks.

It does not take long before the scenes in the less-than-three-minute visual alternate between live actions and animations. When the first verse comes around, the "Juice" MC is transformed into an anime superhero with visual references to Naoko Takeuchi's popular series, "Sailor Moon".

Doja's collaborator Gucci, in the meantime, pops in half-way through the video. He raps his part while chilling next to a convertible car. As he rhymes along to the beat, Doja and her dancers show off their best moves around him.

The music video came just days after Doja fought against allegations that she joined racist chat rooms in the past. Addressing the scandal on Instagram Live on June 23, she blasted haters, "The things, the verbal harassment, the physical harassment, that I could go through being in a crowd of white supremacists, who you think I'm so good friends with. It's f**king ridiculous."

"Your actions are stupid. You may not be stupid, you may be smart. But your actions are not telling. It just is what it is. You guys are f**king disappointing," she continued to tell off those attempting to cancel her. "This isn't how you combat problems. And if you think it is, then you need to grow the f**k up, and I'm sorry. I'm sorry that you suck right now."