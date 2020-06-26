Mindy Kaling Gives Rare Look at Daughter Katherine in Birthday Post

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Late Night' star marks her 41st birthday with a picture and video of her showing off her birthday cake and blowing a candle on it, in addition to posting the image of her with her 2-year-old daughter.

AceShowbiz - Mindy Kaling has given an intimate look at her low-key birthday celebration. The former "The Mindy Project" star turned 41 on Wednesday, June 24 and she marked it by sharing a rare photo of her daughter Katherine Swati.

In the picture, the Kelly Kapoor on NBC's sitcom "The Office" wore a sleeveless blue dress while her daughter donned a short pink dress. The duo walked hand-in-hand outside as the picture captured their backsides. "A very special birthday morning breakfast," she captioned the snap posted on her Instagram page on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Mindy also shared a photo of her showing off her birthday cake decorated with yellow icing flowers. In the next slide, she shared a video of her blowing a candle on the cake while crossing her fingers. "Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes. Feeling very, very loved," she wrote in the caption.

The comment section was flooded with birthday wishes from her friends and fans, including fellow actress Priyanka Chopra who sent her love, "Happy birthday lovieeeee!" The "Quantico" alum and her husband Nick Jonas additionally sent Mindy a bouquet of "magnificent flowers," which she documented on her Instagram Stories. "Mwah! Can't wait to see you guys!!" the Emmy Award-nominated writer wrote over it.

Storm Reid simply wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY," while director Ava Duvernay gushed about the birthday girl, "Beautiful birthday to you, "Beautiful Mindy!"

Mindy gave birth to her daughter Katherine in December 2017. She has chosen not to reveal the identity of the baby's father, even to close friends. Her former "The Office" co-star B.J. Novak, whom she dated on and off for years, is the godfather of her daughter.

In a 2019 interview with Glamour, she opened up about her decision to privately parent her child, "It's really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about. That's a boundary, but it's a very small boundary. Everything else I really don't have any issue sharing."

She also talked about raising Katherine as a single mother, "She just has me." Mindy went on sharing, "I know at some point I will have to do less, because it's not like there's a dad at home picking up some of the slack. I think that's another reason I work so hard; because I know that when she gets a little bit older, I want to be able to take off more time to spend with her."