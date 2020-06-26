 
 

Pharrell Williams Opens New Restaurant in South of France

Pharrell Williams Opens New Restaurant in South of France
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Happy' star reteames with French chef Jean Imbert, with whom he runs the chic Miami, Florida hotspot Swan, to launch new eatery ToSHARE in St-Tropez amid COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Hip-hop hitmaker Pharrell Williams is expanding his resume as a restaurateur with the launch of a new eatery in the South of France.

The "Happy" star has reteamed with French chef Jean Imbert, with whom he runs the chic Miami, Florida hotspot Swan, to open their new joint project in the food guru's native country.

"Excited to announce that ToSHARE, a cafe/restaurant collab by me and @jeanimbert, is opening tonight in St-Tropez, France," Pharrell posted on Twitter on Thursday, June 25.

ToSHARE's website features an eclectic menu, offering dishes like beet hummus, Mediterranean bluefin tuna and avocado, and a veal version of the popular Vietnamese banh mi sandwich.

The news emerges as French authorities continue to ease coronavirus restrictions following a months-long lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

You can share this post!

Miley Cyrus Slapped With $150,000 Lawsuit Over Unauthorized Instagram Photo

Alison Brie and Dave Franco Mourn Loss of Pet Cat
Related Posts
Pharrell Williams Explains Why the Recognition of Juneteenth as Paid Holiday Is Important for Him

Pharrell Williams Explains Why the Recognition of Juneteenth as Paid Holiday Is Important for Him

Pharrell Williams In Talks to Develop Juneteenth Musical

Pharrell Williams In Talks to Develop Juneteenth Musical

Pharrell Williams Announces Juneteenth as State Holiday in Virginia

Pharrell Williams Announces Juneteenth as State Holiday in Virginia

Pharrell Williams Calls Black Lives Matter Protests 'American Revolution 2.0'

Pharrell Williams Calls Black Lives Matter Protests 'American Revolution 2.0'

Most Read
Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie
Celebrity

Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram