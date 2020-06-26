Miley Cyrus Slapped With $150,000 Lawsuit Over Unauthorized Instagram Photo

WENN Celebrity

Atlanta, Georgia-based company Chosen Figure claims to own the rights to a picture of the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker leaving the Marc Jacobs show that she shared online on February 12.

Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus is facing legal action after allegedly lifting a photographer's image of the singer/actress and posting it online.

Officials at Atlanta, Georgia-based company Chosen Figure claim they own the rights to a picture the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker shared of herself on Instagram on February 12, taken as she left the Marc Jacobs show during New York Fashion Week.

In the snap, the star is featured wearing a low-cut black-and-white crop top, black trousers, and high heeled red boots, but according to the lawsuit filed in a New York court, Cyrus failed to "license the photograph" or obtain permission from Chosen Figure executives to publish the image online.

They are now suing for $150,000 (£120,000) in damages, reports the New York Post.

The shot in question was one of three uploaded by Cyrus as part of a slideshow from the same night, with the third image showing the 27-year-old suffering a nip-slip.

It's not clear which of the three images Chosen Figure executives are claiming credit for, but as of Thursday, June 25, they all remain available for fans to view on Cyrus' profile, with more than 2.6 million 'likes'.

Cyrus' representative has yet to comment on the lawsuit, but she is the latest star to face such accusations.

Model Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lopez have also faced similar court action over paparazzi shots they shared with their social media followers.