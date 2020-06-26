 
 

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic
In some new pictures from their vacation in Mexico, the 'Call Me by Your Name' star and the 'Baby Driver' actress are not able to keep their hands off each other as they are making out.

AceShowbiz - Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez continue to heat up their Mexico getaway. After sparking romance rumors with a kissing scene, the rumored lovebirds were seen getting intimate in a new photo from their vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The picture in question featured the "Call Me by Your Name" star and the "Baby Driver" actress having a steamy makeout session in a hot tub on Thursday, June 25. The pair seemingly couldn't keep their hands off each other as Timothee kissed her neck from behind.

Eiza opted to don a skimpy yellow bikini during their outing. The actress, who recently issued apology for her past use of blackface, completed her look with stylish sunglasses and gold earrings. Meanwhile, Timothee went shirtless and only wore orange pants, showing his sunburned back. At some point, they had a deep conversation before getting back inside.

Prior to this, the two were photographed soaking up the sun on a yacht. In the snap, Eiza sat in a lounge chair with her rumored boyfriend, who donned a red T-shirt and khaki shorts, leaning in to kiss her.

The dating rumors arrive after it was reported that Timothee broke up with Lily-Rose Depp in April after dating for more than a year. He was listed as "single" in the new issue of British Vogue, and several outlets noted the couple hadn't been seen together since December 2019 when Timothee and Lily-Rose were spotted on a date night in New York City.

Meanwhile, Eiza was previously linked to Luke Bracey and Josh Duhamel among others. The 30-year-old was snapped kissing Luke passionately in Mexico back in December. They also made their first public appearance together in September. It remains to be seen when they split. Back in 2018, Eiza and Josh dated for about five months before splitting.

