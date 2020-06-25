Eiza Gonzalez 'Sorry and Ashamed' for Wearing Blackface on Telenovela

Instagram TV

One of the resurfaced photos sees the 30-year-old actress wearing Blackface on the popular 'Lola, Erase Una Vez' telenovela, while the other features her sporting traditional Geisha attire and makeup.

Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Eiza Gonzalez issues an apology after two insensitive photos of her have made their way out online. One of the photos saw the 30-year-old wearing Blackface on the popular "Lola, Erase Una Vez" telenovela, when she was just a teenager back in 2017. Addressing the matter, the actress showed remorse in her statement on Wednesday, June 24.

"I am deeply sorry and ashamed about having worn blackface makeup shown in the images circulating," Eiza, who was rumored to be dating actor Timothee Chalamet, said of the images that resurfaced on Tuesday, June 23. "As a 15-year-old child actor on my first job in a Mexican telenovela, I was pressured against my will, and with no negotiating power, I could not advocate for myself in the situation. I wish I had the voice and knowledge then that I have now."

In the other picture, Eiza was seen sporting traditional Geisha attire and makeup. Explaining the story behind the snap, she shared, "The other image in question is from a trip I took to Japan. According to my host, it is considered an intercultural exchange to dress up in their traditional clothing and makeup."

"It is seen as an appreciation of their culture, however, I understand that out of context, this calls for a dialogue about contemporary cultural appropriation," she added.

She continued, "As a Mexican woman and an immigrant, I have faced racism and ignorance throughout my life and career. I would never intentionally participate in anything that I knew would cause harm or distress to another person. More than gestures of apology, it is my responsibility to educate myself and use my voice to stand up for others. And again I deeply apologize for hurting anyone."

The controversy arrived after Eiza sparked dating rumors with Timothee as she was snapped locking lips with the "Call Me by Your Name" star during their Mexico vacay. In a picture from the outing, the "Baby Driver" actress was photographed sitting in a lounge chair with her rumored boyfriend, who donned a red T-shirt and khaki shorts, leaning in to kiss her. Neither Eiza nor Timothee has commented on the speculations.