 
 

'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Gets Medical Attention After Solitary Confinement Release

'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Gets Medical Attention After Solitary Confinement Release
Celebrity

The former zookeeper, who is serving a 22-year jail sentence following a conviction for his murder-for-hire plot, was placed in isolation when his prison started to have COVID-19 cases.

  • Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Joe Exotic, star of hit Netflix docuseries "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness", has been released from solitary confinement after expressing fears he'd die in isolation.

The former zookeeper-turned-felon is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of plotting a murder-for-hire against Carole Baskin, among other charges.

Back in April (20), his husband, Dillon Passage, told Andy Cohen's SirusXM show that Joe was placed in solitary confinement after the prison he was in started to have cases. He noted that he was unable to speak to him as a result of the lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, Joe's representative Eric Love announced the news, writing: "Joe is OUT of isolation and getting the care he needs because of YOU!!".

"More than 2,000 of Joe's BIGGEST FANS hand-wrote letters asking for his release and it worked, proving that there is strength in numbers. THANK YOU!!!".

In a lengthier statement, Eric thanked fans for "taking time out of your busy lives, in spite of all that is going on in this world around us today, to write and ask that he be released," and praising followers for "the kindness shown from all of you."

Alongside the statement, he also included a quote from Joe, dated June 23, which read: "I am in a real hospital bed with a window."

Joe previously shared his fears he will be "dead in three months", due to his medical issues allegedly being ignored, and Dillon has reiterated the severity of his lover's condition, explaining that Joe needs access to blood transfusions to treat an antibody deficiency and anaemia.

You can share this post!

Justin Bieber Launches $20 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Sexual Assault Accusers

Henry Cavill Credits His Superman Role for Teaching Him a Lot About Himself
Related Posts
Alleged 'Tiger King' Hitman Gets Arrested for DUI-Related Charge

Alleged 'Tiger King' Hitman Gets Arrested for DUI-Related Charge

'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic's Husband 'Outraged' After Reading His Heartbreaking Letter

'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic's Husband 'Outraged' After Reading His Heartbreaking Letter

Joe Exotic's Husband Celebrates 'Too Hot to Handle' Star Bryce Hirschberg's Birthday Together

Joe Exotic's Husband Celebrates 'Too Hot to Handle' Star Bryce Hirschberg's Birthday Together

'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Rakes in More Than $20K From Soft Launch of Fashion Line

'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Rakes in More Than $20K From Soft Launch of Fashion Line

Most Read
Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie
Celebrity

Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram