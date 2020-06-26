'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Gets Medical Attention After Solitary Confinement Release

Celebrity

The former zookeeper, who is serving a 22-year jail sentence following a conviction for his murder-for-hire plot, was placed in isolation when his prison started to have COVID-19 cases.

Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Joe Exotic, star of hit Netflix docuseries "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness", has been released from solitary confinement after expressing fears he'd die in isolation.

The former zookeeper-turned-felon is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of plotting a murder-for-hire against Carole Baskin, among other charges.

Back in April (20), his husband, Dillon Passage, told Andy Cohen's SirusXM show that Joe was placed in solitary confinement after the prison he was in started to have cases. He noted that he was unable to speak to him as a result of the lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, Joe's representative Eric Love announced the news, writing: "Joe is OUT of isolation and getting the care he needs because of YOU!!".

"More than 2,000 of Joe's BIGGEST FANS hand-wrote letters asking for his release and it worked, proving that there is strength in numbers. THANK YOU!!!".

In a lengthier statement, Eric thanked fans for "taking time out of your busy lives, in spite of all that is going on in this world around us today, to write and ask that he be released," and praising followers for "the kindness shown from all of you."

Alongside the statement, he also included a quote from Joe, dated June 23, which read: "I am in a real hospital bed with a window."

Joe previously shared his fears he will be "dead in three months", due to his medical issues allegedly being ignored, and Dillon has reiterated the severity of his lover's condition, explaining that Joe needs access to blood transfusions to treat an antibody deficiency and anaemia.