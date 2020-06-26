Justin Bieber Launches $20 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Sexual Assault Accusers

WENN Celebrity

Days earlier, the 'Intentions' singer has offered photos and hotel room receipts to counter the accusations made by the two women identifying themselves as Danielle and Kadi on social media.

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber has followed through on his warning against his sexual assault accusers. Days after speaking up against the "malicious" allegations made by two different women on Twitter, the husband of Hailey Baldwin filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit, seeking $10 million in damages for each stories.

The "Intentions" singer was hit with the claims that he sexually assaulted two women in 2014 and 2015 respectively on Saturday, June 20. The allegations were made through two Twitter accounts under the name of Danielle and Kadi. In the legal documents obtained by TMZ, he noted his suspicion that the accounts might be run by one person seeking to ruin his reputation.

In regards to the allegations, the 26-year-old pop star claimed to have "indisputable documentary evidence" to prove the claims are "outrageous, fabricated lies." Insisting that the allegations are "factually impossible," he believed that the claims were made as part of a scheme to seek attention and fame.

Countering the claims about the March 9, 2014 assault, Bieber suggested that Danielle made the story based on reports that he ate at the Four Seasons Restaurant the next day. He insisted that he did not stay at the Four Seasons Hotel or have a room at the hotel. After making a surprise appearance at SXSW, he left the venue with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez, and stayed at a rental property.

In his defense against the May 5, 2015 claims, the "What Do You Mean?" hitmaker claimed Kadi made up the Langham Hotel assault story knowing that he attended the Met Gala in New York City. Calling the 2:30 A.M. story an "impossibility," he argued that he went to a private after-party and stayed there until around 4 A.M. after attending the gala.

Bieber went on to note that upon leaving the party, he got a snack at a hot dog stand. In the legal documents, he claimed to have photographic evidence of this. Branding Kadi as superfan who is desperate to meet him, he went on to note that the claim she made against him was "a poor, but damaging, fabrication."

Right after Danielle's allegation popped out on Twitter. Allison Kaye, the president of Braun's SB Projects, came to Bieber's defense. In a direct message to PopCrave, she refuted Danielle's claims by stressing that the claim the Twitter user made "is factually impossible." She further noted, "This read exactly like the Ansel Elgort allegation so we were a little suspicious."

Bieber himself has addressed the allegations through a series of tweets. "Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed," he stressed in one. "However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action."