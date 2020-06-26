 
 

Henry Cavill Credits His Superman Role for Teaching Him a Lot About Himself

Warner Bros.
Movie

Amid reports suggesting he's in talks for a new 'Man of Steel' film, the star of 'The Witcher' expresses his hope to be able to play more of the superhero character in years to come.

  • Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Henry Cavill is hoping to hit new heights as Superman amid reports suggesting he's in talks for a new "Man of Steel" film.

The 37-year-old Brit has played the superhero in three movies and he wants more.

"I've always been a fan of Superman," he told Variety. "With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you off set. And it becomes part of your public representation. When you meet children, children don't necessarily see me as Henry Cavill, but they might see Superman, and there's a responsibility which comes with that."

"Because it's such a wonderful character, it's actually a responsibility I'm happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come."

"My life has changed dramatically because of it and it has given me plenty of opportunity for roles, and yeah, it's been one of those characters which changed the entire course of my career. I'm incredibly grateful for it, and it's also taught me a lot about myself."

"He's (Superman) so good, he's so kind, and when you start to compare yourself to him, because you're playing him, you start to really look inwards. You say, 'Am I a good person? Can I be a good enough person to play Superman?' And if you ever hear a whisper in there which is like, 'Hmm, hold on a second. Maybe not,' then you adjust it, and you make sure you are a better person. I think that's all we can do in life."

Cavill last portrayed Clark Kent and his superhero alter ego in 2017's "Justice League".

