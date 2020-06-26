 
 

Demi Moore Lands Lead Role in Pandemic Thriller 'Songbird'

WENN
Movie

The former 'Charlie's Angels' actress has been confirmed to portray a key character in the upcoming pandemic-themed big-screen project about a killer virus.

  • Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Demi Moore has been tapped to star in pandemic-themed thriller "Songbird - one of the first films to begin production following the Covid-19 shutdown.

The star will be joined by Craig Robinson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Peter Stormare in the film, that takes place two years into a pandemic which, following an initial drop in cases, has spiked again, causing lockdowns to be reinstated as the virus continues to mutate.

Told from street level through the eyes of the characters, the film centres on an essential worker - a delivery man dropping off goods and hope throughout the city - who has a rare immunity, but is unable to see his girlfriend during the crisis.

According to Deadline, a plot description reads, "To be with the one he loves, he must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well connected family, helmed by a matriarch (played by Moore) who will stop at nothing to protect her family and maintain her way of life."

The film was set up by Adam Goodman and Andrew Sugerman from the company Invisible Narratives in partnership with Catchlight Studios and Michael Bay. Adam Mason is directing a script he co-wrote with Simon Boyes.

The publication reports production on the project will be moving forward with ease, due to the social distancing that will be present onscreen as well as on set, thanks to the film's subject matter.

