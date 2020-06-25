Katherine Langford Becomes Newest International Face of L'Oreal Paris

Instagram Celebrity

The '13 Reasons Why' star adds her name to the list of famous ambassadors that include Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce Knowles, Freida Pinto, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria and Julianne Moore.

AceShowbiz - "13 Reasons Why" star Katherine Langford has been named the new international face of L'Oreal Paris.

The 24-year-old actress reveals is hoping to set a strong example for women around the world through her new high fashion role, stating she has always liked the brand's "everyone is worth it" message.

"It is all about learning how to love yourself, how to be bold, how to be confident!" Katherine said in a statement. "People my age should not be afraid to be themselves, because that's what makes us beautiful."

"When you know you are worth it, you live your life to the fullest. Having always valued empowerment, I can say that I am very grateful to be part of such an inspiring group of women spokespersons."

Langford's first campaigns with the beauty company will be for the Air Mascara and the Casting Creme Gloss. She joins stars like Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce Knowles, Freida Pinto, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria and Julianne Moore, who have all served as ambassadors.

Meanwhile, Langford's next big role comes in the reimagined Arthurian drama "Cursed", which debuts on Netflix next month (July).