 
 

'Birds of Prey' Climbs to the Top of U.K.'s Official Film Chart

'Birds of Prey' Climbs to the Top of U.K.'s Official Film Chart
DC Entertainment
Movie

The Margot Robbie-starring movie, which has gotten disc formats release, first peaked at number three on the rundown back in April when it was released on digital download.

  • Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn" has soared to the top of the U.K.'s Official Film Chart for the first time since its release.

The movie, starring Margot Robbie as the titular Harley Quinn, first peaked at number three on the rundown back in April (20), when it was first released on digital download, but has now topped the chart after being released on disc formats

Former number one "Dolittle" is at number two, while war epic "1917" is at third position. The highest new entry of the week, "The Personal History of David Copperfield", is at number four, while last week's number one, "Sonic the Hedgehog", rounds out the top five.

Will Smith's "Bad Boys for Life" hangs on at number six for a second week, while animated adventure "Onward" drops three spots to number seven, and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" returns to the Top 10 at number eight.

Following its release on disc, "The Call of the Wild" is back in the chart at number nine, as "Jumanji: The Next Level" spends its twelfth consecutive week in the Top 10, falling three to number 10.

You can share this post!

Demi Lovato Credits Max Ehrich for Bringing Light Into Her Life When Celebrating His 29th Birthday

Katherine Langford Becomes Newest International Face of L'Oreal Paris
Related Posts
'Birds of Prey' Scores Lowest DC Adaptation Opening at Box Office

'Birds of Prey' Scores Lowest DC Adaptation Opening at Box Office

Harley Quinn Is Ringleader of Her Own Squad in First Official Trailer of 'Birds of Prey'

Harley Quinn Is Ringleader of Her Own Squad in First Official Trailer of 'Birds of Prey'

'Birds of Prey' Teaser Trailer Leaks Online: Harley Quinn Is 'So F***ing Over Clowns'

'Birds of Prey' Teaser Trailer Leaks Online: Harley Quinn Is 'So F***ing Over Clowns'

Fans Rave Over 'Birds of Prey' After New Images Leak Online

Fans Rave Over 'Birds of Prey' After New Images Leak Online

Most Read
Maggie Smith Likely to Ditch 'Downton Abbey' Movie Sequel Due to Covid-19 Concerns
Movie

Maggie Smith Likely to Ditch 'Downton Abbey' Movie Sequel Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Keanu Reeves Praised by Winona Ryder for Refusing to Yell Insults at Her on 'Dracula' Set

Keanu Reeves Praised by Winona Ryder for Refusing to Yell Insults at Her on 'Dracula' Set

'The Lion King' Score Wins Top Honor at 2020 ASCAP Screen Music Awards

'The Lion King' Score Wins Top Honor at 2020 ASCAP Screen Music Awards

'Jurassic World' Director Working on Atlantis Movie

'Jurassic World' Director Working on Atlantis Movie

Hugh Jackman In Talks for Lead Role in Ferrari Biopic

Hugh Jackman In Talks for Lead Role in Ferrari Biopic

'Birds of Prey' Climbs to the Top of U.K.'s Official Film Chart

'Birds of Prey' Climbs to the Top of U.K.'s Official Film Chart

Leonardo DiCaprio Teams Up With Barry Jenkins in Film Adaptation of 'Virunga'

Leonardo DiCaprio Teams Up With Barry Jenkins in Film Adaptation of 'Virunga'

Serena Williams' Father Sued Over Will Smith Movie

Serena Williams' Father Sued Over Will Smith Movie

Hugh Jackman Assures Delay of 'The Music Man' Broadway Opening Will Not Take Energy Away

Hugh Jackman Assures Delay of 'The Music Man' Broadway Opening Will Not Take Energy Away

'Matrix 4' Stars Resume Filming in Berlin Despite Spike of Coronavirus Cases in Germany

'Matrix 4' Stars Resume Filming in Berlin Despite Spike of Coronavirus Cases in Germany

'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Circles the Remake of 'Twister'

'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Circles the Remake of 'Twister'

'Gone With the Wind' Adds Video About Racist Treatments Received by Hattie McDaniel at Oscars

'Gone With the Wind' Adds Video About Racist Treatments Received by Hattie McDaniel at Oscars

Jojo Siwa Secures Lead Role in Will Smith's Movie 'Bounce'

Jojo Siwa Secures Lead Role in Will Smith's Movie 'Bounce'