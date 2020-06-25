'Birds of Prey' Climbs to the Top of U.K.'s Official Film Chart

DC Entertainment Movie

AceShowbiz - "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn" has soared to the top of the U.K.'s Official Film Chart for the first time since its release.

The movie, starring Margot Robbie as the titular Harley Quinn, first peaked at number three on the rundown back in April (20), when it was first released on digital download, but has now topped the chart after being released on disc formats

Former number one "Dolittle" is at number two, while war epic "1917" is at third position. The highest new entry of the week, "The Personal History of David Copperfield", is at number four, while last week's number one, "Sonic the Hedgehog", rounds out the top five.

Will Smith's "Bad Boys for Life" hangs on at number six for a second week, while animated adventure "Onward" drops three spots to number seven, and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" returns to the Top 10 at number eight.

Following its release on disc, "The Call of the Wild" is back in the chart at number nine, as "Jumanji: The Next Level" spends its twelfth consecutive week in the Top 10, falling three to number 10.