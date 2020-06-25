Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones Reprise 'Normal People' Characters for Comic Relief Specials

Hulu TV

Co-founder Richard Curtis promises that the two skits, which will be debuted as part of Ireland's RTE Does Comic Relief, will be 'so much better than anything we've ever made.'

AceShowbiz - "Normal People" stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones are reprising their characters from the hit drama for two one-off Comic Relief specials.

In "Normal Older People", the pair revisits Connell and Marianne 40 years in the future.

Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis explains, "It is imagining what would have happened to Marianne and Connell 40 years from now. I promise you, these are two very special bits... It's so much better than anything we've ever made."

He also teases a guest star, who will appear in the skits when they debut on Friday night (June 26) as part of Ireland's RTE Does Comic Relief.

"Normal People" became a huge international hit earlier this year when the BBC production debuted on streaming service Hulu.

RTE Does Comic Relief will also feature appearances from Hozier, Chris O'Dowd, Andrew Scott, Jimmy Carr, Saoirse Ronan and folk legend Christy Moore.