 
 

Wiz Khalifa Slammed Over Controversial Comments About Mask

Wiz Khalifa Slammed Over Controversial Comments About Mask
Instagram
Celebrity

As the rapper seemingly dismisses the importance of wearing mask during COVID-19 pandemic in a tweet, people quickly blast the hip-hop star for his ignorance as one calls the tweet 's***ty af.'

  • Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Even when the "new normal" starts, masks are among essential things that everyone needs to have to protect themselves during COVID-19 pandemic. Despite that, some people share the same sentiment and think wearing masks everywhere they go is not necessary. Apparently, rapper Wiz Khalifa is among those people.

On Tuesday, June 23, the rapper wrote on his Twitter account, "Y'all can have them masks fam." People quickly reacted to the tweet with some of them blasting the hip-hop star for his ignorance.

"This is s***ty af. Total slap in the face to people who've lost loved ones to this. Or families like mine, who still have active cases, and new medical conditions as a result of the virus. This world is so cold," one critic wrote to him. Another follower said, "Must've took a hit of the wrong kind of herb for you to be talkin the stupidest nonsense right now."

"If you actually mean what you're saying, I've lost all respect for you," someone added. "I'm super high risk because I'm immunocompromised. Seeing you say something like that essentially puts a sense of fear into my mind because you're endangering my life without a care."

"This ain't it. Don't have these kids out here maskless," one other stated. "I have a cousin who won't remember her dad because he died of COVID. You want your son to be able to say you were one people advocating for the safety of others right? The least you can do is wear a mask and promote the wearing of masks. Save lives," another user stated, reminding Wiz of how dangerous the virus is.

Wiz, however, didn't seem to be bothered by the backlash. Instead of responding to the criticism, he wrote in a separate post, "Thank god im able to shoot a real video today. One step closer to seein boobies in the club."

You can share this post!

Naomi Campbell Sends Love to Ex Skepta After Being Accused of Shading Him

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding
Related Posts
Wiz Khalifa and Billy Ray Cyrus to Lead 'Smoke Session' for Weed Lovers

Wiz Khalifa and Billy Ray Cyrus to Lead 'Smoke Session' for Weed Lovers

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose Throw Pennywise-Themed Birthday Party for Son

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose Throw Pennywise-Themed Birthday Party for Son

New Girlfriend? Wiz Khalifa Spotted Cuddling Up to Karlie Redd Look-Alike

New Girlfriend? Wiz Khalifa Spotted Cuddling Up to Karlie Redd Look-Alike

Wiz Khalifa Snaps at Female Groupie: 'Stop F***ing Talking to Me'

Wiz Khalifa Snaps at Female Groupie: 'Stop F***ing Talking to Me'

Most Read
Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie
Celebrity

Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding