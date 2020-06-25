Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Instagram Celebrity

'The Parent Trap' actor and his 27-year-old wife initially planned to tie the knot in Hawaii in April, but the novel coronavirus pandemic forced them to readjust their plans.

AceShowbiz - Dennis Quaid has married his partner Laura Savoie.

The couple, who got engaged last October (19), eloped to Santa Barbara, California and were married at a seaside resort on June 2, the pair confirmed to People.

"It was beautiful," he gushed. "Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride."

The pair had planned to wed in Hawaii in April, and were looking to stage a second reception for family and friends in Nashville, Tennessee - however, the onset of the coronavirus crisis halted their plans.

Instead, with only their pastor as witness, Quaid, 66, and Savoie, 27, exchanged traditional vows and Bulgari rings in an intimate ceremony which, according to Savoie, has a message, "of what it really means to bring your lives together... To put another person before yourself."

"The Parent Trap" star and Savoie met at a business event before they began dating in May 2019, with the actor, who has been married three times before, and shares son Jack Quaid with Meg Ryan and twin girls with Kimberly Quaid, admitting, "It was love at first sight."