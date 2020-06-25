 
 

Naomi Campbell Sends Love to Ex Skepta After Being Accused of Shading Him

After people assumed that she shaded the rapper in her recent interview, the 50-year-old supermodel appears to shut down the speculations with an Instagram post.

  • Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Naomi Campbell has nothing but love for her ex-boyfriends, including Skepta. After people assumed that she shaded Skepta in her recent interview, the model appeared to shut down the speculations with an Instagram post.

In the said interview, the 50-year-old supermodel was believed to be hinting that she's no longer on speaking terms with the 37-year-old rapper. Discussing her romance, Naomi, who was used to be linked with Adam Clayton, Robert De Niro, Mike Tyson and Skepta, said, "Why don't you say it the other way round? Surely it was their privilege just as much as mine to be with them? But yes, I had some wild and exciting times until I changed my life aged 29."

"Whatever they say about me, I have remained friends with all my exes . . . except the last one," she told Times Weekend magazine. When asked if she was talking about Skepta, the model responded, "A lady never discusses the details of her private life."

Catching wind of the assumptions, Naomi took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, June 23 to clear the air. "STOP. All love between Us @skeptagram," the Vogue cover model wrote in the caption alongside some pictures of herself with the rapper.

Some fans left gushing remarks in the comment section. "Thank you for sharing this. All my love and affection from Italy. So amazing and wonderful," a fan raved. "Y'all both are cute asf," another fan added.

Meanwhile, some others noticed that Naomi got the second picture, which was from their infamous topless photo shoot for GQ Magazine cover in 2018, from Google. "Naomi just a quick tip you can save the image from google when you hold down on the picture," one fan wrote. Making fun of Naomi for it, someone else added, "The google image Mark in the second slide has me dead."

