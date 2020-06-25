Britney Spears Snaps at Boyfriend Sam Asghari for Cutting Off Her Message to LGBTQ+ Fans

Instagram Celebrity

Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears had an important message for her LGBTQ+ fans and she'd approciate it if no one interrupted her. On Tuesday, June 23, the singer shared a special video message in honor of Pride month. However, the moment was interrupted with a small spat between her and her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

For the clip, the pop princess was dressed in a frilly black dress. "To all my friends in the LGBTQ community, Happy Pride month. You guys bring so much heart, passion and articulate everything you do," she began her message.

"Because of you, I've had the best nights of my life. I love you so much it hurts," the 38-year-old star continued. Before she went on with her message, Sam, who was off camera, could be heard yelling, "Go LGBTQ!" That prompted Britney to look at him and shouted, "Baby, be quiet!" while looking frustrated.

Captioning the video, Britney wrote, "Happy Pride Month!!!! I love my LGBTQ+ fans so much …. you all bring me so much joy and I am proud to support you." Her longtime choreographer pal Brian Friedman was among those who left a comment underneath the post, "Yes you have had the best nights of your life…pretty sure I was there! Thanks for the love Brit." Meanwhile, Sam gushed, "Gooo. best community."

"Gays really do be articulating everything they do," someone else chimed in. Another person added, "We love you queen x."

This is not the first time for Britney to show support for LGBTQ+ community. Back in 2017, she wrote a "letter of love to all my LGBTQ fans." She added, "Continuously throughout my career, you've always been so vocal about what a positive impact I've had on you -- that I've instilled joy, hope and love in you at times when there was none. That my music is an inspiration. That my story gives you hope."

"But I have a secret to share with you. You see, it's actually you that lifts me up. The unwavering loyalty. the lack of judgment. The unapologetic truth. Acceptance! Your stories are what inspire me, bring me joy and make me and my sons strive to be better people. I love you. Britney," she concluded.