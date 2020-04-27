 
 

Cameron Diaz on Potential Return to Acting: I'm Never Going to Say 'Never'

WENN
The 'Charlie's Angels' actress, who has taken a step back from the spotlight since 2014, sits down with make-up artist Gucci Westman about her future in Hollywood.

  Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cameron Diaz will "never say never" to a potential return to acting.

The 47-year-old star was last seen on screen in the 2014 remake of "Annie", in which she played Miss Hannigan. Since then, she's stepped back from the limelight and welcomed daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden, but opening up to make-up artist Gucci Westman about her future, the "Charlie's Angels" star insisted she hasn't fully ruled out a return to Hollywood.

"Obviously, everybody wants you to go back to acting," Westman said, to which Cameron replied, "Look, I'm never going to say 'never'. I'm not a person who says 'never' about anything, clearly."

Calling Cameron's comments encouraging, Westman added, "You're so soothing and aspirational to watch."

Cameron's remarks come after she told InStyle magazine that she'd all but retired from the world she'd grown up in, explaining, "I started (experiencing fame) when I was 22, so 25 years ago - that's a long time."

"The way I look at it is that I've given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it's OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come (back) into the world, if I decide to. I don’t miss performing."

