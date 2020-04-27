 
 

Taylor Swift's Fans Offered Ticket Refund After Live Nation Amended Policy Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Taylor Swift's Fans Offered Ticket Refund After Live Nation Amended Policy Amid COVID-19 Crisis
WENN
Music

Announcing its Ticket Relief Plan, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino explains that if concertgoers choose the 150 percent credit option, they will donate tickets to healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus.

  • Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Concert promoters Live Nation have amended previously announced plans for concerts cancelled or postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, following complaints from fans.

Under the new policy, dubbed the Ticket Relief Plan, ticket holders whose concerts have been cancelled will automatically receive a refund. However, if the cancelled show was scheduled to take place at a Live Nation-owned venue, the option will be given to exchange the refund for a 150 per cent credit to be used towards a future ticket purchase.

"Fans, we hear you. We don't want you to be waiting in limbo while shows are being rescheduled," Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino tweeted on Friday, April 24. "Thanks to your feedback, @LiveNation has revised our refund policy. If new dates aren't set in 60 days, you'll be able to get a refund at that time."

Live Nation refund

Live Nation allowed refund for cancelled shows.

Explaining further benefits of the 150 percent credit option, Rapino added: "When you choose this option, Live Nation will also donate tickets to healthcare workers to share the gift of live with those working on the front line through our Hero Nation program. We will donate 1 ticket for every ticket you originally purchased."

For postponed gigs, tickets will automatically be transferred to the new date, although ticket holders will have a 30-day window after the new date is announced to opt for a refund.

Taylor Swift and Bon Jovi are among the artists to refund or offer a ticket exchange following their abandoned 2020 tour plans.

The change in policy comes after a class action lawsuit was filed in California against the concert giant over its refund policies, after bosses retroactively changed their refund policy to only allow refunds for cancelled events - not those that have been "indefinitely postponed" or rescheduled.

You can share this post!

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively Back After She Made Fun of His Tiny Ponytail

Cameron Diaz on Potential Return to Acting: I'm Never Going to Say 'Never'
Related Posts
Taylor Swift's Fans Offered Ticket Refund After Live Nation Amended Policy Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Taylor Swift's Fans Offered Ticket Refund After Live Nation Amended Policy Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Taylor Swift Slams Former Record Label for Lying About Her Old Live Performance

Taylor Swift Slams Former Record Label for Lying About Her Old Live Performance

Taylor Swift Calls Off 'Lover Fest' and All Her Live Concerts for 2020 Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Taylor Swift Calls Off 'Lover Fest' and All Her Live Concerts for 2020 Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith Join Lady GaGa's Covid-19 Concert

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith Join Lady GaGa's Covid-19 Concert

Taylor Swift Plays Songs by Justin Bieber and Harry Styles as She Channels Her Inner DJ

Taylor Swift Plays Songs by Justin Bieber and Harry Styles as She Channels Her Inner DJ

Most Read
BLACKPINK's Lisa Accused of Stealing Choreography From Black Dancer
Music

BLACKPINK's Lisa Accused of Stealing Choreography From Black Dancer

Beastie Boys Regrets Firing Female Drummer From the Band

Beastie Boys Regrets Firing Female Drummer From the Band

French Montana on Hot 97 Declaring Him Winner in Hits Battle Against Kendrick Lamar: 'I'm Not Crazy'

French Montana on Hot 97 Declaring Him Winner in Hits Battle Against Kendrick Lamar: 'I'm Not Crazy'

Juice WRLD Gets Animated in Music Video for First Posthumous Song

Juice WRLD Gets Animated in Music Video for First Posthumous Song

One Direction Members Tell Liam Payne to Shut Up About Their Reunion

One Direction Members Tell Liam Payne to Shut Up About Their Reunion

Carrie Underwood Joins Saturday Line-Up for Virtual Stagecoach Festival

Carrie Underwood Joins Saturday Line-Up for Virtual Stagecoach Festival

Alicia Keys Pays Tribute to Covid-19 Heroes With New Song

Alicia Keys Pays Tribute to Covid-19 Heroes With New Song

Mick Jagger Responds to Paul McCartney's Claim That Beatles Are Better Than Rolling Stones

Mick Jagger Responds to Paul McCartney's Claim That Beatles Are Better Than Rolling Stones

Travis Scott Breaks Record With 12M Viewers During Video Game Concert

Travis Scott Breaks Record With 12M Viewers During Video Game Concert

New Kids on the Block Hook Up With Boyz II Men for Coronavirus Benefit Single

New Kids on the Block Hook Up With Boyz II Men for Coronavirus Benefit Single

Dawes Frontman and Real Estate to Be Part of Grateful Dead Virtual Tribute

Dawes Frontman and Real Estate to Be Part of Grateful Dead Virtual Tribute

Niall Horan Writes Love Song About Coronavirus Lockdown Romance

Niall Horan Writes Love Song About Coronavirus Lockdown Romance

Nicki Minaj's Little Sister Has Fans Gushing With Cover of Her Song

Nicki Minaj's Little Sister Has Fans Gushing With Cover of Her Song