Taylor Swift's Fans Offered Ticket Refund After Live Nation Amended Policy Amid COVID-19 Crisis

WENN Music

Announcing its Ticket Relief Plan, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino explains that if concertgoers choose the 150 percent credit option, they will donate tickets to healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus.

Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Concert promoters Live Nation have amended previously announced plans for concerts cancelled or postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, following complaints from fans.

Under the new policy, dubbed the Ticket Relief Plan, ticket holders whose concerts have been cancelled will automatically receive a refund. However, if the cancelled show was scheduled to take place at a Live Nation-owned venue, the option will be given to exchange the refund for a 150 per cent credit to be used towards a future ticket purchase.

"Fans, we hear you. We don't want you to be waiting in limbo while shows are being rescheduled," Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino tweeted on Friday, April 24. "Thanks to your feedback, @LiveNation has revised our refund policy. If new dates aren't set in 60 days, you'll be able to get a refund at that time."

Live Nation allowed refund for cancelled shows.

Explaining further benefits of the 150 percent credit option, Rapino added: "When you choose this option, Live Nation will also donate tickets to healthcare workers to share the gift of live with those working on the front line through our Hero Nation program. We will donate 1 ticket for every ticket you originally purchased."

For postponed gigs, tickets will automatically be transferred to the new date, although ticket holders will have a 30-day window after the new date is announced to opt for a refund.

Taylor Swift and Bon Jovi are among the artists to refund or offer a ticket exchange following their abandoned 2020 tour plans.

The change in policy comes after a class action lawsuit was filed in California against the concert giant over its refund policies, after bosses retroactively changed their refund policy to only allow refunds for cancelled events - not those that have been "indefinitely postponed" or rescheduled.