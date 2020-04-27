Lindsay Lohan Proposes Zoom Discussion With Former 'Mean Girls' Co-Stars for Potential Sequel

Paramount Pictures Movie

The actress portraying Cady Heron in the hit 2004 film makes the suggestion in response to Rachel McAdams' recent comments that she would be open to playing Regina George once again.

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Lohan is planning a Zoom call with her former "Mean Girls" co-stars in the hope of discussing a potential sequel.

The star recently made her long-awaited musical comeback with new single "Back to Me", and she's since told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper she'd love a big screen return too - especially if it means reprising her iconic 2004 movie role as Cady Heron.

"Of course, I would say yes," the 33-year-old said. "To come back with a movie like that would be my dream, to be honest, because I haven't done one in so long. That would be my ultimate."

Referencing recent comments by "Mean Girls" co-star Rachel McAdams, who said she'd be open to playing Regina George again, Lindsay insisted she could convince the others to return as well.

"I think if I talked to Amanda (Seyfried) and I talked to Lacey (Chabert) and we kind of all could have a chat together... maybe we should do a Zoom call," she said, referring to the popular video conferencing app.

Meanwhile, another "Mean Girls" movie is already in the works - Tina Fey, who starred as teacher Ms. Norbury in the original film, is taking the franchise back to the big screen for a new project based on the Broadway musical version.

While casting and release details remain under wraps, the news comes ahead of the "Mean Girls" musical's move to London's West End in the spring of 2021, three years after it opened on Broadway.