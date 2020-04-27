'RHOA': Yovanna Momplaisir Is 'Absolutely Not' Afraid of NeNe Leakes Amid Beef

Instagram TV

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes and Yovanna Momplaisir's friendship took a bad turn during filming for "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 12 virtual reunion. The former friends had been exchanging insults on social media for the past few days, and now Yovanna has explained what went wrong between her and her co-star.

"What I posted last night was responses to some things that NeNe was posting," the Bravo star said to HollywoodLife.com on Sunday, April 26, referring to her and NeNe's online spat over who's to blame for the infamous Snakegate scandal.

For those who need a refresher, Snakegate scandal was when it was said there was an audio of Cynthia Bailey allegedly badmouthing her co-star NeNe during an interview. Yovanna was previously accused to be the one having the audio proof, prompting everyone to call her the "snake."

Back to the new interview, Yovanna continued saying, "She has since deleted the things that she posted on social media and it's just funny that these are things that she did not come to the reunion with. In fact, my entire segment with her she chose to leave and not address anything. So, it's just strange, because she should have she should have planned her case where she's paid to."

"You guys are gonna have to watch the reunion. Everything is laid out there. Every single thing is laid out there," she added about the Snakegate.

When asked why NeNe attacked her online, Yovanna said, "Because she's mad that she's about to be exposed." She went on to say, "I think that it's, it's just her way to, like I said, manipulate people's minds before the truth actually comes out. This is just what you call desperation. So it's just funny that these receipts that she keeps posting, they’re doctored up and they're all one sided."

"She went Casper the Ghost at the reunion," Yovanna said of NeNe. "Shes tried time and time again to prevent me from speaking my truth, so what you guys are seeing play out on social media is merely an attempt to manipulate people's minds before the actual reunion airs, so this is her trying to do damage control because she knows it's going to come out in the next few weeks."

Yovanna also added that she wasn't afraid of NeNe. "Absolutely not," she said. "She met her match. She underestimated the wrong one."

This arrived after it was said that Yovanna claimed that NeNe made her lie about the recording because she never had one. During the reunion, Yovanna allegedly mentioned that she decided to go along with her friend's plan because she thought it would help her become a full-time member instead of a friend.

Following the tapping, NeNe took to her Instagram account to share a screenshot of Yovanna's text to her. The text saw Yovanna telling NeNe that they shouldn't expose all of it in the reunion, which was contradicting with what Yovanna allegedly did during the taping.

Clapping back to NeNe's shade, Yovanna wrote on her account, "Judge @bravoandy had all the RECEIPTS at the reunion. You were a NO SHOW!! CASE DISMISSED!!" In a separate post, she also set the record straight that she "didn't know Kenya Moore in April 2019" and question why were NeNe's receipts "only one sided?"

"RHOA" season 12 reunion will air on May 10 at 9 P.M. on Bravo.