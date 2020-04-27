 
 

Scarface Relies on Dialysis Treatment After Near-Fatal Coronavirus Complications

Scarface Relies on Dialysis Treatment After Near-Fatal Coronavirus Complications
Instagram
Celebrity

In a Zoom video chat with old bandmate Willie D, the former Geto Boys star admits he is glad to be alive after being admitted to the hospital twice with double pneumonia and kidney failure.

  • Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rap veteran Scarface is undergoing dialysis treatment after near-fatal coronavirus complications left him with kidney failure.

The former Geto Boys star, real name Brad Jordan, went public with his health battle in late March, revealing he had twice been admitted to the hospital with double pneumonia and kidney failure before testing positive for COVID-19.

Scarface has since shared an update with his old bandmate Willie D, explaining he was only discharged from medical care on 20 April after coming within "inches" of death.

"I'm glad to be alive," he confessed in a recent Zoom video chat, uploaded to YouTube.

Scarface claimed he had no kidney issues prior to contracting COVID-19, but now he is reliant on the dialysis machine to help keep him alive: "That's my new lifeline," he shared as he showed his pal the port.

"I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That's taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body."

The 49-year-old admits the coronavirus symptoms really left him struggling, and caused him to lose "probably 30 pounds".

"I couldn't keep food down, I couldn't get comfortable, I couldn't sleep, I couldn't stay woke (sic), I could not breathe," he recalled. "It was the worst time of my life."

"Hanging on that string of death makes you really appreciate life," Scarface added. "I was inches away from death."

You can share this post!

Ariana Grande and Surviving Beastie Boys Members to Entertain With April 27 Livestream Events

'Duck Dynasty' Star Willie Robertson's Family 'Shook Up' After Being Targeted in Drive-By Shooting
Related Posts
Scarface Relies on Dialysis Treatment After Near-Fatal Coronavirus Complications

Scarface Relies on Dialysis Treatment After Near-Fatal Coronavirus Complications

Scarface on Contracting Coronavirus: I've Been to the Point Where I Felt I Was Going to Die

Scarface on Contracting Coronavirus: I've Been to the Point Where I Felt I Was Going to Die

Scarface Officially Running for Houston City Council

Scarface Officially Running for Houston City Council

Antoine Fuqua Once Again in Talks to Helm 'Scarface' Remake

Antoine Fuqua Once Again in Talks to Helm 'Scarface' Remake

Universal's 'Scarface' Remake Parts Ways With David Ayer Over 'Too Dark' Script

Universal's 'Scarface' Remake Parts Ways With David Ayer Over 'Too Dark' Script

Most Read
Kim Jong Un Allegedly Died After Surgery Went Wrong
Celebrity

Kim Jong Un Allegedly Died After Surgery Went Wrong

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

Kanye West Blasts Forbes for Not Knowing 'How to Count' After Being Declared a Billionaire

Kanye West Blasts Forbes for Not Knowing 'How to Count' After Being Declared a Billionaire

Jennifer Williams' Range Rover Allegedly Stolen by Conman

Jennifer Williams' Range Rover Allegedly Stolen by Conman

JayDaYoungan and Pregnant Girlfriend Arrested During Murder-Related Search

JayDaYoungan and Pregnant Girlfriend Arrested During Murder-Related Search

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post

Billy Porter and Rosie O'Donnell Added to Line-Up of GLAAD's 'Together in Pride' Benefit

Billy Porter and Rosie O'Donnell Added to Line-Up of GLAAD's 'Together in Pride' Benefit

'RHOBH' Star Garcelle Beauvais Has No Regret Over Email About Ex-Husband's Cheating Exposure

'RHOBH' Star Garcelle Beauvais Has No Regret Over Email About Ex-Husband's Cheating Exposure

'RHOBH' Sutton Stracke Backtracks on Rihanna's Fenty Diss Following Backlash

'RHOBH' Sutton Stracke Backtracks on Rihanna's Fenty Diss Following Backlash

Jodie Turner-Smith Returns to Social Media With 'I'm a Mother' Declaration

Jodie Turner-Smith Returns to Social Media With 'I'm a Mother' Declaration

Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck Sell Their Shared Penthouse Following Feud

Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck Sell Their Shared Penthouse Following Feud

Sophie Turner Calls Donald Trump 'Moron' for Suggesting Disinfectant Injections as COVID-19 Cure

Sophie Turner Calls Donald Trump 'Moron' for Suggesting Disinfectant Injections as COVID-19 Cure