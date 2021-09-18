Scarface's New Kidney 'Working Great' Following Transplant From Son

Instagram Celebrity

The former Geto Boys member is on the road to recovery after receiving kidney transplant from his son Chris Jordan in the aftermath of his battle with Covid-19.

Sep 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hip-hop veteran Scarface is recovering after receiving a kidney from his son Chris Jordan.

The former Geto Boys star, real name Brad Jordan, revealed earlier this year (21) that he needed a new kidney after his battle with COVID-19 left him with kidney failure.

And now, after almost a year of regular dialysis treatment to keep him alive, Scarface, 50, is finally on the road to recovery, after his son came forward as a kidney donor.

Chris took to Instagram on Wednesday (15Sep21) to share pictures after the surgeries, writing, "What a journey it's been. Surgery went well my dad is thriving kidney is working great!!!! Thank you all for the prayers. @brothermob love you family."

He also posted a video of himself wearing a medical gown while visiting his dad's hospital room, with the rapper saying to him, "You saved my life, boy. I love you."

"I love you, too, Dad," Chris replies in the clip.

Following the operations, J Prince, the founder of Rap-A-Lot Records, posted a picture of Chris and Scarface both giving a thumbs up to the camera, writing, "Congrats to my brother @brothermob & his son @_iamchrisjordan for giving his father one of his kidneys. I celebrate with the both of you for being an example of unending love. Chris, a lot of people talk about how much they love your dad, but you have separated yourself from the talkers by your actions. We all salute the both of you and wish you both a speedy recovery."