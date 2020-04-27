Orlando Bloom Lends His Voice to Spoken Word Cover of Wartime Song 'We'll Meet Again'

WENN Music

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor leads fellow celebrities to advocate social distancing with a spoken work version of Vera Lynn's classic World War II anthem.

AceShowbiz - Orlando Bloom is among the famous faces lending their voice to a spoken word version of beloved British singer Vera Lynn's classic wartime tune, "We'll Meet Again".

Richard E Grant, Naomie Harris, and Ralph Fiennes also feature in the video, which was created to urge people in the U.K. to stay at home during lockdown to protect the NHS (National Health Service).

The touching gesture sees celebrities join frontline workers as they take it in turns to read lines from the classic song.

Comedian Billy Connolly and actress Gemma Arterton also appear in the footage, along with veteran star Ray Winstone, who commented, "Never was so much owed by so many to so few. The NHS. National Hero Saviours."

The lyrics to the Second World War song have proved significant during the Covid-19 pandemic, with opera star Katherine Jenkins uniting with Lynn for a new version of the track to benefit non-profit NHS Charities Together. It topped the U.K. iTunes chart upon its release.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II also referenced the song in a rare televised address to British citizens, where she expressed her gratitude for the efforts people are taking to stop the spread of coronavirus by self-isolating and paid tribute to frontline workers.