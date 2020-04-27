 
 

T.I. Slams Governor Brian Kemp for Reopening Georgia Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

T.I. Slams Governor Brian Kemp for Reopening Georgia Amid Covid-19 Pandemic
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Paper Trail' rapper is the latest celebrity to criticize Georgia Governor, calling the decision to lift restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic 'premature.'

  • Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rapper T.I. disagrees with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's decision to start lifting restrictions during the coronavirus lockdown.

The rapper told U.S. TV show "Extra" he believes it's "premature" to begin opening non-essential services like hair salons and gyms, as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country.

"I think that it's premature… to put it bluntly. We're not at a point where we've flattened the curve yet," he said. "I think it's still hitting our hospitals pretty hard and I think it may have been a premature decision."

"The thing is, we have voices within our culture and the ecosystem of our city, and we speak for the majority when we say, 'Man, we think it's time to sit tight and wait on the next move.' I think that's kind of how people are going to follow through."

The star went on to suggest the U.S. government's handling of the pandemic has been flawed, as he reflected that, "Some of the things just based off what science is saying and common sense tells me that some stuff is kind of off the mark."

The star insisted that, for now, he isn't making any changes in his quarantine life despite the lift on some restrictions, affirming, "I'm going to keep it the same way I've been doing it, you know."

T.I. is enjoying the time with the family at home, saying, "It's been phenomenal. I actually appreciate the time to wind down and actually reacclimate (sic) myself to my home and spend time with the kids, family. It's been great."

He's not the only star to call out Kemp on the move, with rapper Cardi B lashing out at the decision online, suggesting the Governor favoured "capitalism" over the health and wellbeing of citizens.

You can share this post!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Boyfriend Cancels Proposal Due to Coronavirus Lockdown

Orlando Bloom Lends His Voice to Spoken Word Cover of Wartime Song 'We'll Meet Again'
Related Posts
T.I. Slams Governor Brian Kemp for Reopening Georgia Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

T.I. Slams Governor Brian Kemp for Reopening Georgia Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris Deletes Instagram Account After Revealing 'Unhappy' Childhood

T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris Deletes Instagram Account After Revealing 'Unhappy' Childhood

T.I. Implores Fans to Keep Staying Home After Georgia Gov. Lifts Orders

T.I. Implores Fans to Keep Staying Home After Georgia Gov. Lifts Orders

T.I. Explains His Protective Parenting Style Towards His Daughters

T.I. Explains His Protective Parenting Style Towards His Daughters

T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris Says She Had 'Unhappy' Childhood

T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris Says She Had 'Unhappy' Childhood

Most Read
Kim Jong Un Allegedly Died After Surgery Went Wrong
Celebrity

Kim Jong Un Allegedly Died After Surgery Went Wrong

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

Louisiana Rapper's Girlfriend Claims 'Self Defense' After Shooting Him on Instagram Live

Louisiana Rapper's Girlfriend Claims 'Self Defense' After Shooting Him on Instagram Live

Kanye West Blasts Forbes for Not Knowing 'How to Count' After Being Declared a Billionaire

Kanye West Blasts Forbes for Not Knowing 'How to Count' After Being Declared a Billionaire

JayDaYoungan and Pregnant Girlfriend Arrested During Murder-Related Search

JayDaYoungan and Pregnant Girlfriend Arrested During Murder-Related Search

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post

Billy Porter and Rosie O'Donnell Added to Line-Up of GLAAD's 'Together in Pride' Benefit

Billy Porter and Rosie O'Donnell Added to Line-Up of GLAAD's 'Together in Pride' Benefit

Jermaine Dupri Urges Black Community to Continue Staying at Home as Atlanta Reopens for Business

Jermaine Dupri Urges Black Community to Continue Staying at Home as Atlanta Reopens for Business

Jennifer Williams' Range Rover Allegedly Stolen by Conman

Jennifer Williams' Range Rover Allegedly Stolen by Conman

'RHOBH' Star Garcelle Beauvais Has No Regret Over Email About Ex-Husband's Cheating Exposure

'RHOBH' Star Garcelle Beauvais Has No Regret Over Email About Ex-Husband's Cheating Exposure

'RHOBH' Sutton Stracke Backtracks on Rihanna's Fenty Diss Following Backlash

'RHOBH' Sutton Stracke Backtracks on Rihanna's Fenty Diss Following Backlash

Jodie Turner-Smith Returns to Social Media With 'I'm a Mother' Declaration

Jodie Turner-Smith Returns to Social Media With 'I'm a Mother' Declaration