Disney World Brings Iconic Fireworks Show Online Amid Lockdown

Disney World TV

Bosses at Disney Parks have decided to stream Happily Ever After fireworks show for families around the world to enjoy at home amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Disney Parks bosses are bringing the magic of the beloved attractions to people's homes with a new recording of one of their iconic fireworks displays.

While Walt Disney World is closed indefinitely and it's not clear when the parks will reopen, fans can now experience one of the attraction's best-loved spectacles in their own homes every night.

Theme park chiefs have put a professionally filmed version of the Happily Ever After fireworks show on YouTube and other social platforms for fans around the world to watch.

"Fill the skies above your home with some pixie dust. With some modern-day magic we are taking you to the best seat in the house, right in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort. Watch as the castle you know, becomes a canvas for the stories of some of your favourite characters. And just like our characters' stories, things will turn out to be happily ever after!" company bosses said in a statement.

The clip is part of the #DisneyMagicMoments campaign, which aims to bring the magic of the theme parks to fans at home amid the coronavirus lockdown period.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Swiss bank UBS told its clients that Disney Parks will likely wait until January 1, 2021 to reopen the North American attractions, explaining "the lingering effects of the outbreak... will dramatically reduce the profitability of these businesses even after they've reopened until a vaccine is widely available."