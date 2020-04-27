 
 

Bella Hadid, Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn Help Celebrate Gigi Hadid's 25th Birthday

Bella pens a heartfelt message to her older sister while Taylor and her actor boyfriend send a bouquet of beautiful flowers to help brighten the birthday girl's special day.

  • Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bella Hadid shared a heartfelt message in honour of older sister Gigi's 25th birthday.

The trio are currently self-isolating at mother Yolanda Hadid's farm in Pennsylvania, and sharing several snaps on Instagram on Friday, April 24, 2020, including one of the pair standing outside with a set of massive balloons reading "25," she wrote, "happy birthday to my best friend, leader, teacher, partner in crime."

"I wouldn't be able to do this life without you by my side! Thank you for being the greatest big sister to me that I could ever ask for," wrote Bella, who shared a slew of pictures of the pair from throughout the years.

She continued, "I couldn't have dreamt you up...I am so grateful for everything that you are and I celebrate you not only today, but everyday! Obsessed with you foofoooo! Happy 25th @gigihadid."

Bella treated fans to a total of 18 of her favourite photos of herself and Gigi, including the pair as youngsters, professional modelling shots, and candid snaps from nights out.

While the coronavirus pandemic prevented the supermodel from celebrating with pals on her big day, Gigi shared a snap of a beautiful bouquet she received from pals Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn on Thursday.

"@taylorswift @joe.alwyn (+ cats) love n appreciate uuuu, (sic)" she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn send flowers to Gigi Hadid

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn send flowers to Gigi Hadid

One person who didn't send Gigi a message for her big day on social media is on-off boyfriend Zayn Malik. However, according to a recent report the pair could have spent the day together as the former One Direction star is believed to be isolating with the catwalk star and her family amid the lockdown.

