Artist of the Week: Tory Lanez

Music

Having the abilities to combine rapping and R'n'B production beautifully, the Toronto-born musician knows how to turn edgy subject matter into melodic, beautiful songs.

Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Musicians usually stick to one genre and there are very rare cases where they succeed in fusing two genres of music. However, Tory Lanez isn't one of them. He knows how to turn edgy subject matter in melodic, beautiful songs, in addition to combining rapping and R&B production. As a result of that, he puts out several hits such as "Say It" and "Luv".

Earlier this month, Tory released the new installment of his "New Toronto" series as people continued to camp inside amid the pandemic. It debuted at No. 2 on Billboard 200, marking his fifth top ten album on the chart. Meanwhile, on the Canadian Albums chart, the album arrived atop the tally and became his second No. 1 debut in the country. In addition to that, the album received favorable reviews from music critics.

This achievement truly brought joy to the Toronto native, who didn't expect to receive such a result back when he first unleashed the record. "It's a mixtape. I don't even know how!" he said in an interview with Billboard. "I didn't promote it. I put out a cover to it like a week before it came out. I thought it was gonna sell like 10,000."

"The New Toronto 3" marked Tory's final release with Interscope Label and is also a follow-up to his 2019 mixtape "Chixtape 5". Heavily inspired by Chris Brown's album "Indigo", the album was described as "closest thing [he's] been able to give [...] that had somewhat of the quality" his future music had.

The album additionally received positive reviews from critics. For instance, Billboard claimed that the musician thrust himself into the conversation as one of the genre's slickest crooners through the album. It also debuted within the top three on Billboard 200, securing the second place with 83,000 equivalent album units.