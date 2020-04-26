 
 

Rapper Solo Lucci Shades Alexis Skyy While Defending Girlfriend

The rapper throws shades to the 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star after a follower comments underneath his Instagram post, 'Right how tf do you go from alexis skyy to this.'

AceShowbiz - Solo Lucci just wanted to wish his girlfriend a happy birthday. The rapper recently posted a birthday tribute to his girlfriend, only to find himself being mocked over their relationship. Not one to remain silent, he was quick to hit back at the trolls while shading his ex Alexis Skyy in the process.

In the said post, Lucci posted several snaps of his girlfriend along with a caption that read, "M I N E S HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY. IM TRYNA C U DO THIS TONIGHT LOVE U." The comment section underneath the post was soon flooded with trolling messages, with one commenting, "Basic… Manly… I hope it last."

Lucci was not having it at all, replying, "MANLY??? B***h where u got big a** part in yo head and sum mf finger waves my hair longer than yo s**t and u got the audacity to call mine manly U sound goofy af." This prompted one other to chime in, "Right how tf do you go from alexis skyy to this," and that was when Lucci shaded the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star.

In response to the said person, Lucci wrote, "u sound dumb af this girl is solid and good to me y'all would rather a N***a be with a b***h that's popular and AINT S**T NO THANKS."

Alexis has yet to respond to the shade.

Lucci and Alexis dated for a short time. Following the split, the two were beefing for a while after Lucci claimed to be the father of her son. However, according to the paternity result, Lucci isn't the father of her child. This prompted him to issue an apology.

"I'm glad that we can get this closure. Like I just feel like the s**t got way out of hand. I feel like me and you were better than that…," he said. "Like f**k a relationship, forget a relationship, like that's cool, that was short-lived. Me and you was better than that, period. On a personal level, like we rock, girl."

