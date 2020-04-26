 
 

Jonas Brothers Surprises Fans During Online Watch Parties

Jonas Brothers Surprises Fans During Online Watch Parties
WENN
Celebrity

Nick Jonas and his two older brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas have thrilled their devotees as the trio popped up unannounced during online watch parties.

  • Apr 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jonas Brothers stars Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas gave some fans the surprise of their lives when they popped into some Zoom calls following the release of their new movie.

The trio debuted "Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film" on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 24, 2020, and they urged fans to watch the feature together via the video conference app by teasing they may show up unannounced to their virtual gatherings.

True to their words, the brothers, along with Kevin's six-year-old daughter Alena, showed up during a number of group chats, as fans took to social media to express their shock and delight at coming face-to-face with the stars.

"JOE JONAS JUST CRASHED MY ZOOM PARTY IM SHAKING," one fan shared on Twitter.

Another added, "NICK JONAS CRASHED ANNABELL'S ZOOM IM GOING TO SCREAM."

"That was so much fun getting to surprise you guys Face with tears of joy Thanks for having us on your Zooms!!" the band wrote after crashing some chats. "Hope you all have an amazing rest of your Friday night and enjoy #HappinessContinues. Love you guys!! #JonasWatchParty."

"Happiness Continues" is the follow-up to last year's "Chasing Happiness" documentary, which chronicled the brothers' musical reunion as they launched their pop comeback.

It comes after the hitmakers were forced to axe their planned nine shows at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas from April 1 to 18 as part of their new Jonas Brothers in Vegas residency show due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You can share this post!

Mika to Show Off His Cooking Skills on Instagram

Chris Pratt Allegedly Expecting Baby With Katherine Schwarzenegger
Related Posts
Jonas Brothers Surprises Fans During Online Watch Parties

Jonas Brothers Surprises Fans During Online Watch Parties

Jonas Brothers Give a Peek at 'Happiness Continues', Unveil Release Date

Jonas Brothers Give a Peek at 'Happiness Continues', Unveil Release Date

Jonas Brothers to Give Special Announcement During Planned Livestream

Jonas Brothers to Give Special Announcement During Planned Livestream

Jonas Brothers, Lionel Richie and More Pull the Plug on Shows In Light of Coronavirus

Jonas Brothers, Lionel Richie and More Pull the Plug on Shows In Light of Coronavirus

Jonas Brothers Celebrate Anniversary of Their Comeback Hit 'Sucker'

Jonas Brothers Celebrate Anniversary of Their Comeback Hit 'Sucker'

Most Read
Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute
Celebrity

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Brandi Glanville Claims She Gets 'Cease and Desist' Notice From Denise Richards Amid Hookup Rumors

Brandi Glanville Claims She Gets 'Cease and Desist' Notice From Denise Richards Amid Hookup Rumors

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

Henry Golding's Foster Pit Bull Attacks Smaller Dog in the Park

Henry Golding's Foster Pit Bull Attacks Smaller Dog in the Park

Jermaine Dupri Urges Black Community to Continue Staying at Home as Atlanta Reopens for Business

Jermaine Dupri Urges Black Community to Continue Staying at Home as Atlanta Reopens for Business

Trey Songz Finally Reveals Baby Mama 1 Year After Son's Birth: 'I'm Obsessed'

Trey Songz Finally Reveals Baby Mama 1 Year After Son's Birth: 'I'm Obsessed'

Louisiana Rapper's Girlfriend Claims 'Self Defense' After Shooting Him on Instagram Live

Louisiana Rapper's Girlfriend Claims 'Self Defense' After Shooting Him on Instagram Live

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Raises Sons With Gender 'Choice' Mindset

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Raises Sons With Gender 'Choice' Mindset

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post