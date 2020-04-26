Jonas Brothers Surprises Fans During Online Watch Parties

WENN Celebrity

Nick Jonas and his two older brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas have thrilled their devotees as the trio popped up unannounced during online watch parties.

Apr 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jonas Brothers stars Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas gave some fans the surprise of their lives when they popped into some Zoom calls following the release of their new movie.

The trio debuted "Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film" on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 24, 2020, and they urged fans to watch the feature together via the video conference app by teasing they may show up unannounced to their virtual gatherings.

True to their words, the brothers, along with Kevin's six-year-old daughter Alena, showed up during a number of group chats, as fans took to social media to express their shock and delight at coming face-to-face with the stars.

"JOE JONAS JUST CRASHED MY ZOOM PARTY IM SHAKING," one fan shared on Twitter.

Another added, "NICK JONAS CRASHED ANNABELL'S ZOOM IM GOING TO SCREAM."

"That was so much fun getting to surprise you guys Face with tears of joy Thanks for having us on your Zooms!!" the band wrote after crashing some chats. "Hope you all have an amazing rest of your Friday night and enjoy #HappinessContinues. Love you guys!! #JonasWatchParty."

"Happiness Continues" is the follow-up to last year's "Chasing Happiness" documentary, which chronicled the brothers' musical reunion as they launched their pop comeback.

It comes after the hitmakers were forced to axe their planned nine shows at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas from April 1 to 18 as part of their new Jonas Brothers in Vegas residency show due to the coronavirus pandemic.