 
 

Chris Pratt Allegedly Expecting Baby With Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt Allegedly Expecting Baby With Katherine Schwarzenegger
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor is reportedly having a new addition to his growing family as his second wife is rumored to be pregnant with their first child.

  • Apr 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Chris Pratt and his author wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are preparing to welcome their first child together, according to reports.

The couple will mark its first wedding anniversary on June 8, 2020, and sources tell People.com the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star, 40, and his bride will have double the reason to celebrate.

The child will be 30-year-old Katherine's first while Pratt already shares son Jack, seven, with his former wife, Anna Faris.

Representatives for the pair have yet to comment on the claims, but if the news is true, that will also make Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex, newswoman Maria Shriver, grandparents.

Earlier this year 2020, the "Terminator" icon admitted he was excited at the prospect of becoming a grandfather - when the time comes.

"I don't push it because I know it's going to happen eventually," he told U.S. news show "Extra". "It's up to Chris and her when they want to do that but I'm looking forward it to, yes."

Katherine is the eldest of Arnold and Maria's four kids.

You can share this post!

Jonas Brothers Surprises Fans During Online Watch Parties

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Forgets Giant Penis Display Until Awkward Visit From Delivery Man
Related Posts
Chris Pratt Allegedly Expecting Baby With Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt Allegedly Expecting Baby With Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt Interrupts Katherine Schwarzenegger's Cooking Tutorial for Good Luck

Chris Pratt Interrupts Katherine Schwarzenegger's Cooking Tutorial for Good Luck

Chris Pratt 'Has a Much Healthier Self-Image Now' Thanks to Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt 'Has a Much Healthier Self-Image Now' Thanks to Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt Looks Forward to Expanding Family With Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt Looks Forward to Expanding Family With Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt Left Stunned by Remains of Dead Couple Discovery

Chris Pratt Left Stunned by Remains of Dead Couple Discovery

Most Read
Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute
Celebrity

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Brandi Glanville Claims She Gets 'Cease and Desist' Notice From Denise Richards Amid Hookup Rumors

Brandi Glanville Claims She Gets 'Cease and Desist' Notice From Denise Richards Amid Hookup Rumors

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

Henry Golding's Foster Pit Bull Attacks Smaller Dog in the Park

Henry Golding's Foster Pit Bull Attacks Smaller Dog in the Park

Trey Songz Finally Reveals Baby Mama 1 Year After Son's Birth: 'I'm Obsessed'

Trey Songz Finally Reveals Baby Mama 1 Year After Son's Birth: 'I'm Obsessed'

Jermaine Dupri Urges Black Community to Continue Staying at Home as Atlanta Reopens for Business

Jermaine Dupri Urges Black Community to Continue Staying at Home as Atlanta Reopens for Business

Louisiana Rapper's Girlfriend Claims 'Self Defense' After Shooting Him on Instagram Live

Louisiana Rapper's Girlfriend Claims 'Self Defense' After Shooting Him on Instagram Live

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Raises Sons With Gender 'Choice' Mindset

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Raises Sons With Gender 'Choice' Mindset

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post