 
 

Mika to Show Off His Cooking Skills on Instagram

Mika to Show Off His Cooking Skills on Instagram
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Grace Kelly' hitmaker announces an online hangout party with fans on Instagram and plans to show off his cooking skills from his kitchen in Athens, Greece.

  • Apr 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Pop star Mika is inviting fans to join him in the kitchen this Sunday, April 26, 2020 for a little music and food fun.

The "Grace Kelly" hitmaker is currently waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic in Greece, where he plans to chat with fans online in a livestreamed cooking session.

"Hello everyone!" he tweets. "It has been a couple weeks since I last did this but it feels like a good time to hang out, listen to music and maybe even do some cooking together. Love from my kitchen in Athens Greece."

"Be sure to tune in. It's a Sunday lunch this time so if it's too early for those on the other side of the planet... fear not it will be avail on insta stories for 24hours (sic)! I can't wait to see you all again!! Crazy times. Xx."

"Cooking With Mika" will be streamed live on his Instagram page from 11 A.M. GMT.

You can share this post!

Statler Brothers' Harold Reid Died From Kidney Failure

Jonas Brothers Surprises Fans During Online Watch Parties

Related Posts
Mika to Show Off His Cooking Skills on Instagram

Mika to Show Off His Cooking Skills on Instagram

Most Read
Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute
Celebrity

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Brandi Glanville Claims She Gets 'Cease and Desist' Notice From Denise Richards Amid Hookup Rumors

Brandi Glanville Claims She Gets 'Cease and Desist' Notice From Denise Richards Amid Hookup Rumors

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

Henry Golding's Foster Pit Bull Attacks Smaller Dog in the Park

Henry Golding's Foster Pit Bull Attacks Smaller Dog in the Park

Trey Songz Finally Reveals Baby Mama 1 Year After Son's Birth: 'I'm Obsessed'

Trey Songz Finally Reveals Baby Mama 1 Year After Son's Birth: 'I'm Obsessed'

Jermaine Dupri Urges Black Community to Continue Staying at Home as Atlanta Reopens for Business

Jermaine Dupri Urges Black Community to Continue Staying at Home as Atlanta Reopens for Business

Louisiana Rapper's Girlfriend Claims 'Self Defense' After Shooting Him on Instagram Live

Louisiana Rapper's Girlfriend Claims 'Self Defense' After Shooting Him on Instagram Live

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Raises Sons With Gender 'Choice' Mindset

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Raises Sons With Gender 'Choice' Mindset

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post