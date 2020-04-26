Mika to Show Off His Cooking Skills on Instagram

AceShowbiz - Pop star Mika is inviting fans to join him in the kitchen this Sunday, April 26, 2020 for a little music and food fun.
The "Grace Kelly" hitmaker is currently waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic in Greece, where he plans to chat with fans online in a livestreamed cooking session.
"Hello everyone!" he tweets. "It has been a couple weeks since I last did this but it feels like a good time to hang out, listen to music and maybe even do some cooking together. Love from my kitchen in Athens Greece."
"Be sure to tune in. It's a Sunday lunch this time so if it's too early for those on the other side of the planet... fear not it will be avail on insta stories for 24hours (sic)! I can't wait to see you all again!! Crazy times. Xx."
"Cooking With Mika" will be streamed live on his Instagram page from 11 A.M. GMT.