Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Call It Quits

WENN Celebrity

According to rumors, the 'Call Me by Your Name' actor has broken up with the daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp after dating her for more than a year.

Apr 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have reportedly split after dating for more than a year.

The "Call Me by Your Name" actor, 24, is listed as "single" in the new issue of British Vogue, and several outlets note the couple hasn't been seen together since December 2019 when Timothee and Lily-Rose were spotted on a date night in New York City. They also enjoyed a Christmas break together in Paris, France a week later.

Chalamet and Depp, the daughter of actors Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp, never spoke about their romance but they were photographed kissing during an Italian vacation in September.

The couple met on the set of Netflix movie "The King", in which the stars played King Henry V and his wife Catherine.

In an interview with Vogue Australia last year, Depp stopped short of answering questions about the romance, but confessed she was impressed by Chalamet's acting talent. "His performance is incredible," she gushed of his role in "The King". "Timothee brings an emotional vulnerability to everything he does, almost without even trying. That's his gift. He's so immensely talented and I feel like nobody could have taken on the role like he did."

She also heaped praise on her boyfriend during a more recent Entertainment Tonight interview, adding, "It can be nerve-wracking to work with people whose talent you admire so much."