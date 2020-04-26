Kim Jong Un Allegedly Died After Surgery Went Wrong

Celebrity

Rumor has it, the North Korean politician who became the Supreme leader in 2011 has passed away after a surgery to insert a stent in his heart went awry.

AceShowbiz - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has died, according to a leading Hong Kong broadcast network.

A vice director of HKSTV reported the news on Saturday, April 25, 2020, citing a "solid source." Her post first appeared on the Chinese messaging app Weibo, according to the International Business Times.

Other unconfirmed reports suggest Kim Jong Un fell ill after an operation to insert a stent in his heart went wrong, according to the New York Post.

Japanese news sources also suggest the controversial leader is in a vegetative state following surgery.

There has been no official statement released about his welfare.