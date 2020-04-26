 
 

Kim Jong Un Allegedly Died After Surgery Went Wrong

Kim Jong Un Allegedly Died After Surgery Went Wrong
Celebrity

Rumor has it, the North Korean politician who became the Supreme leader in 2011 has passed away after a surgery to insert a stent in his heart went awry.

  • Apr 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has died, according to a leading Hong Kong broadcast network.

A vice director of HKSTV reported the news on Saturday, April 25, 2020, citing a "solid source." Her post first appeared on the Chinese messaging app Weibo, according to the International Business Times.

Other unconfirmed reports suggest Kim Jong Un fell ill after an operation to insert a stent in his heart went wrong, according to the New York Post.

Japanese news sources also suggest the controversial leader is in a vegetative state following surgery.

There has been no official statement released about his welfare.

You can share this post!

Nicki Minaj's Little Sister Has Fans Gushing With Cover of Her Song

Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Call It Quits
Related Posts
Kim Jong Un Allegedly Died After Surgery Went Wrong

Kim Jong Un Allegedly Died After Surgery Went Wrong

Most Read
Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute
Celebrity

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Brandi Glanville Claims She Gets 'Cease and Desist' Notice From Denise Richards Amid Hookup Rumors

Brandi Glanville Claims She Gets 'Cease and Desist' Notice From Denise Richards Amid Hookup Rumors

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

Henry Golding's Foster Pit Bull Attacks Smaller Dog in the Park

Henry Golding's Foster Pit Bull Attacks Smaller Dog in the Park

Jermaine Dupri Urges Black Community to Continue Staying at Home as Atlanta Reopens for Business

Jermaine Dupri Urges Black Community to Continue Staying at Home as Atlanta Reopens for Business

Trey Songz Finally Reveals Baby Mama 1 Year After Son's Birth: 'I'm Obsessed'

Trey Songz Finally Reveals Baby Mama 1 Year After Son's Birth: 'I'm Obsessed'

Louisiana Rapper's Girlfriend Claims 'Self Defense' After Shooting Him on Instagram Live

Louisiana Rapper's Girlfriend Claims 'Self Defense' After Shooting Him on Instagram Live

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Raises Sons With Gender 'Choice' Mindset

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Raises Sons With Gender 'Choice' Mindset

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post