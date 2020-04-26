Nicki Minaj's Little Sister Has Fans Gushing With Cover of Her Song

Instagram Music

In a video that has been circulating around the Internet, Ming Maraj could be seen rapping along to the Young Money female emcee's 2010 hit 'Moments 4 Life'.

AceShowbiz - It appears musical talent is running in Nicki Minaj's family. Not only the rapper, but her sister Ming has also proven that she's as good as the Young Money rapper by sharing on social media a cover of Nicki's "Moments 4 Life".

Ming perfectly rapped along to Nicki's 2010 track, "And yes, I call the shots, I am the umpire/ I sprinkle holy water, upon a vampire/ In this very moment, I'm king/ In this very moment, I slayed Goliath with a sling." She continued spitting her bars, "This very moment I bring/ Put it on everything, that I will retire with the ring."

Her cover soon garnered praises from Internet users. "She sounds like Nicki when she first came out!" one said, as another already speculated what Ming's future would be like, "She gonna grow up and tak the future Crown holder." Someone else said, "She sound like her," as one other commented, "Is sis gonna rap? Ooooo I have to stan."

"See this is why there is no princess of rap ! Because Ming is gonna take the princess crown when she will grow up," one more person said, while an individual chimed in, "Literally sounds, looks, moves. Just like her lol mini nick."

Ming Maraj is Nicki's step sister from her father's side. Her existence was not known to the world until 2013, when Nicki posted on Twitter a photo of her sister. Nicki doesn't really talk about her family, though she recently treated fans to footage of her having fun with both Ming and their father. "My dad & little sister Ming," so she wrote in the comment section of the post.

People soon jumped to the comment section to gush over Ming. "She's so beautiful! She looks just like you," Monica Denise said, while Skai Jackson raved, "She's so pretty."