Jodie Turner-Smith Returns to Social Media With 'I'm a Mother' Declaration

Days after welcoming her first child with partner Joshua Jackson, the 'Queen and Slim' actress converses with fans on Twitter about her other half's show 'Little Fires Everywhere'.

  • Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jodie Turner-Smith was quick to tell fans "I'm a mother!" as she returned to Twitter on Thursday, April 23, after welcoming her first child.

The 33-year-old actress and husband Joshua Jackson became first-time parents earlier this month, with a representative confirming the arrival of their baby in an announcement on Wednesday.

And as Jodie took to Twitter on Thursday to converse with fans about her other half's show "Little Fires Everywhere", she also thanked her followers for their messages of support following the baby news.

"Thanks everyone!" she wrote. "I'm a mother!"

Jodie Turner-Smith Declares She's a Mother

Jodie Turner-Smith declares she's a mother.

When someone replied with a GIF of Joshua as Pacey in "Dawson's Creek", writing, "With PACEY WHITTER I mean you win at life," Jodie sweetly responded "Even better - with Joshua Jackson!"

The "Queen & Slim" star went on to tweet about the episode she was watching, which stars Joshua as Bill Richardson, adding, "i honestly can barely tweet, it's so good #LittleFiresEverywhere."

And the actress also revealed she was having a different response to the show now that she's got a baby, writing, "each of those mothers stories hit me a bit differently this week... beautiful storytelling by all involved!"

