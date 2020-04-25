Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Lil Nas X to Lead Revamped 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

WENN TV

Weeks after its original prizegiving was canceled due to the coronavirus crisis, the network announces that it will stage Celebrate Together TV special with Victoria Justice serving as host.

AceShowbiz - The 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards is set to be revamped as an isolation TV special after the original prizegiving was cancelled due to the coronavirus chaos.

Chance The Rapper had been set to host the annual ceremony at The Forum in Inglewood, California on 22 March, but plans were pulled out of safety concerns as the COVID-19 outbreak worsened.

Now network bosses have revealed they will stage the event as a special on 2 May, when former child star Victoria Justice will serve as host.

"Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together" will feature remote appearances by stars like Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, BTS (Bangtan Boys), Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, and Dove Cameron, as well as castmembers of "Avengers: Endgame", which leads all nominees with 11 nods.

During the show, viewers will be encouraged to support food charity No Kid Hungry, while Nickelodeon bosses will also pledge $1 million (£809,000) to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.