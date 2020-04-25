 
 

Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Lil Nas X to Lead Revamped 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Lil Nas X to Lead Revamped 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
WENN
TV

Weeks after its original prizegiving was canceled due to the coronavirus crisis, the network announces that it will stage Celebrate Together TV special with Victoria Justice serving as host.

  • Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - The 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards is set to be revamped as an isolation TV special after the original prizegiving was cancelled due to the coronavirus chaos.

Chance The Rapper had been set to host the annual ceremony at The Forum in Inglewood, California on 22 March, but plans were pulled out of safety concerns as the COVID-19 outbreak worsened.

Now network bosses have revealed they will stage the event as a special on 2 May, when former child star Victoria Justice will serve as host.

"Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together" will feature remote appearances by stars like Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, BTS (Bangtan Boys), Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, and Dove Cameron, as well as castmembers of "Avengers: Endgame", which leads all nominees with 11 nods.

During the show, viewers will be encouraged to support food charity No Kid Hungry, while Nickelodeon bosses will also pledge $1 million (£809,000) to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can share this post!

Beastie Boys Regrets Firing Female Drummer From the Band

Jodie Turner-Smith Returns to Social Media With 'I'm a Mother' Declaration
Related Posts
Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Lil Nas X to Lead Revamped 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Lil Nas X to Lead Revamped 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Most Read
'Masked Singer' Recap: Find Out the Famous Rock Star Under The Banana's Costume
TV

'Masked Singer' Recap: Find Out the Famous Rock Star Under The Banana's Costume

Russell Simmons' Sexual Harassment Accusers Share Their Story in HBO Max Documentary

Russell Simmons' Sexual Harassment Accusers Share Their Story in HBO Max Documentary

Halle Berry Gives the Low-Down on Why She Was Forced to Shave Off Daughter's Hair

Halle Berry Gives the Low-Down on Why She Was Forced to Shave Off Daughter's Hair

Marlo Hampton Thinks Wendy Williams Will Be 'Amazing' Addition to 'RHOA'

Marlo Hampton Thinks Wendy Williams Will Be 'Amazing' Addition to 'RHOA'

Disney Recruits 'Russian Doll' Creator for New Female 'Star Wars' Series

Disney Recruits 'Russian Doll' Creator for New Female 'Star Wars' Series

'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Hints at Possible Reunion With Tristan Thompson While Planning Baby No. 2

'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Hints at Possible Reunion With Tristan Thompson While Planning Baby No. 2

'Parks and Recreation' Cast Get Back in Characters for Coronavirus Lockdown Special

'Parks and Recreation' Cast Get Back in Characters for Coronavirus Lockdown Special

'90 Day Fiance': Rose Hopes for Proposal From Reluctant Ed

'90 Day Fiance': Rose Hopes for Proposal From Reluctant Ed

Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Lil Nas X to Lead Revamped 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Lil Nas X to Lead Revamped 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Extends COVID-19 Charity Streaming of 'Fleabag'

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Extends COVID-19 Charity Streaming of 'Fleabag'