 
 

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez Criticized for Ignoring Social Distancing Order

The criticism aside, some people find their Instagram Live interaction 'cute' and think that they'd make a good couple together as one fan asks, 'ANYONE KNOW IF THEY ARE DATING ?'

  • Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Due to Coronavirus, everyone is urged to stay at home and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the novel virus. However, it seemed like it wasn't enough to stop Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez from vibing together in a recent episode of the latter's popular Instagram Stories series "Quarantine Radio".

On Thursday, April 23, the pair reunited at Megan's house before going on the livestreaming. During the broadcast, the Hot Girl Summer, who looked sexy in a black bikini, could be seen hilariously trying to teach Tory a dance, which he found hard to do.

Upon seeing the video, people quickly slammed the stars for not practicing social distancing amid the global pandemic. "No mask, no gloves, no nothing...," one critic wrote. "Y'all gonna be sick ..." one other fan said.

"This generation and their version of social distancing is all fugged up," another comment read. "African Americans tend to ignore the social distancing thing . It's not hearsay especially the men . It's a problem," someone noted. However, someone defended them, writing, "Bc everybody don't got or ain't living they life in fear of this flake virus that's why."

Neither Megan nor Tory has broken their silence on the backlash.

The criticism aside, some people found their interaction "cute" and thoght that they would make a good couple together. "Honestly....I wouldn't mind if they went out they would be a tad bit cute together," a fan gushed. An excited fan, meanwhile, commented, "ANYONE KNOW IF THEY ARE DATING ? THEY LOOK CUTE TOGETHER."

Some others were mesmerized by Megan's natural beauty. "Sis is sooo dope and beautiful, much prettier without the make up," one person praised her. "She look so much better with no makeup. This makeup artist don't understand not everyone looks good with ten pounds of makeup especially girls with strong features," one other raved.

