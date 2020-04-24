DaBaby Tries to Score a Date With Ashanti Once Coronavirus Lockdown Is Over

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Suge' rapper says he didn't get a chance to get to know his 'Nasty' collaborator because they were previously both on tour, but he's down for it if she's interested to.

Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - DaBaby may be locked up in his home like most Americans now, but he is already looking down at getting back to dating life once things get back to normal. And he surely doesn't waste any time as he has shot with shot with Ashanti after their collaborated on new song "Nasty".

During a virtual interview with "The Breakfast Club", the 28-year-old rapper admitted that he had a crush on Ashanti back in the day. However, they were too busy with their own schedules and didn't get a chance to know each other. "Nah she was on the tour, she was actually in the middle of being on the tour, I was too," the "Bop" spitter said.

Hoping for a chance to get to know the 39-year-old songstress on a personal level once the coronavirus lockdown is over, DaBaby added, "I would love to once everything clears up and the restaurants open." He went on giving a shout-out to his collaborator, "Ashanti, if you end up watching this, if you find me attractive and you want to get to know me, I'd be more than open to it."

When asked if they have been in contact since under quarantine, DaBaby said they have, but everything has been business-related.

During the interview, DaBaby also talked about the recording process of their collaboration "Nasty", which is featured on his recently released album "Blame It on Baby". The "Suge" hitmaker recalled asking Ashanti's mother, who also serves as her manager, how nasty did they want him to get on the track. Ashanti and the mother said it was up to him, so he respectfully asked her mother to leave the room as he worked on his verse.

"Nasty", which is produced by London On Da Track, also features Megan Thee Stallion.