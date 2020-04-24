 
 

DaBaby Tries to Score a Date With Ashanti Once Coronavirus Lockdown Is Over

DaBaby Tries to Score a Date With Ashanti Once Coronavirus Lockdown Is Over
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Suge' rapper says he didn't get a chance to get to know his 'Nasty' collaborator because they were previously both on tour, but he's down for it if she's interested to.

  • Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - DaBaby may be locked up in his home like most Americans now, but he is already looking down at getting back to dating life once things get back to normal. And he surely doesn't waste any time as he has shot with shot with Ashanti after their collaborated on new song "Nasty".

During a virtual interview with "The Breakfast Club", the 28-year-old rapper admitted that he had a crush on Ashanti back in the day. However, they were too busy with their own schedules and didn't get a chance to know each other. "Nah she was on the tour, she was actually in the middle of being on the tour, I was too," the "Bop" spitter said.

Hoping for a chance to get to know the 39-year-old songstress on a personal level once the coronavirus lockdown is over, DaBaby added, "I would love to once everything clears up and the restaurants open." He went on giving a shout-out to his collaborator, "Ashanti, if you end up watching this, if you find me attractive and you want to get to know me, I'd be more than open to it."

When asked if they have been in contact since under quarantine, DaBaby said they have, but everything has been business-related.

During the interview, DaBaby also talked about the recording process of their collaboration "Nasty", which is featured on his recently released album "Blame It on Baby". The "Suge" hitmaker recalled asking Ashanti's mother, who also serves as her manager, how nasty did they want him to get on the track. Ashanti and the mother said it was up to him, so he respectfully asked her mother to leave the room as he worked on his verse.

"Nasty", which is produced by London On Da Track, also features Megan Thee Stallion.

You can share this post!

Neymar's Mother Kicks Toy Boy Out of Mansion After Learning He Used to Date Men

Hope Solo Gives Birth to Twins Amid 'Incredibly Stressful Times' of Coronavirus Pandemic
Related Posts
DaBaby Tries to Score a Date With Ashanti Once Coronavirus Lockdown Is Over

DaBaby Tries to Score a Date With Ashanti Once Coronavirus Lockdown Is Over

DaBaby Heavily Trolled Over His New Album

DaBaby Heavily Trolled Over His New Album

DaBaby Breaks Quarantine to Hang Out With Celebrity Crush Raven-Symone Amid Coronavirus Crisis

DaBaby Breaks Quarantine to Hang Out With Celebrity Crush Raven-Symone Amid Coronavirus Crisis

DaniLeigh Shuts Down DaBaby Romance Rumors

DaniLeigh Shuts Down DaBaby Romance Rumors

DaBaby Denies He's Dating B. Simone Despite Cozying Up Pictures

DaBaby Denies He's Dating B. Simone Despite Cozying Up Pictures

Most Read
Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance
Celebrity

Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money

Rich the Kid's Baby Mama Tori Brixx Breaks Silence Following Arrest

Rich the Kid's Baby Mama Tori Brixx Breaks Silence Following Arrest