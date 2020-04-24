Neymar's Mother Kicks Toy Boy Out of Mansion After Learning He Used to Date Men

Instagram Celebrity

Nadine Goncalves, the mother of the Brazilian soccer player, has gone public about her romance with the 23-year-old around four years after splitting from husband of 25 years, Wagner Ribeiro.

Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Neymar's mother has ended her newfound romance with a toy boy. Less than two weeks after making her relationship with Tiago Ramos official, Nadine Goncalves has reportedly kicked him off out of her mansion upon learning that he used to date men.

Multiple reports from Ramos' native Brazil alleged that the 23-year-old was dating several guys before being romantically involved with the 52-year-old mother of the Paris-Saint-German soccer player. His exes were said to include the athlete's personal chef Mauro as well as Brazilian actor/comedian Carlinhos Maia.

In early April, Nadine sent internet abuzz when she went public with the said model who is six years younger than Neymar himself. At the time, she posted a photo of them on her Instagram account, and wrote in Spanish, "The inexplicable cannot be explained, you live it..." Along with the note, she put out a red heart emoji.

The snap itself saw Nadine standing face-to-face with her then-new fling. Donning a dark dress and wearing her hair down, she held onto him while smiling from ear-to-ear. Tiago, on the other hand, rocked a gray top and a watch. He could be seen wrapping his hand on her waist.

Being a supportive son that he is, Neymar responded positively to his mother's post. "Be happy mom. Love you," he commented, and added a red heart emoji. However, O Dia reporter Fabia Oliveira claimed that the other family members were against the romantic relationship because of their huge age gap.

Before dating Tiago, Nadine was married to Wagner Ribeiro for 25 years. She and Neymar's father called it quits in 2016.

As for Tiago, it was said that he was a fan of Neymar long before he dated Nadine. He once sent a message to the sportsman back in 2017 that read, "Neymar you are fantastic, I don't know how to explain the emotion of being a fan of a guy like you."

"I see you playing and I'm very motivated, one day i hope to read this message with you, be your brother, and play together. I know that one day I will meet you, because I am a dreamy boy where I do not give up on my goals! Stay with God, very successful and happy."