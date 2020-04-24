Hope Solo Gives Birth to Twins Amid 'Incredibly Stressful Times' of Coronavirus Pandemic

Instagram Celebrity

Admitting that she and husband Jerramy Stevens have been 'incredibly busy' taking care of the newborns, the retired soccer star thanks 'the incredible nurses and doctors who helped take care of our babies during our time in NICU.'

AceShowbiz - Hope Solo has been given huge blessings amid "incredibly stressful times" of coronavirus pandemic. Four months after sharing the happy news that she and husband Jerramy Stevens were expecting a set of twins, the former U.S. women's national team goalkeeper announced that she has given birth to a baby boy and a baby girl.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, April 23, the 38-year-old athlete posted a side-to-side photo of her son and daughter. In an accompanying caption of the post, she revealed the name she and her husband have chosen for their babies, Vittorio Genghis Stevens and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens. She additionally noted that their birth date was on March 4.

Other than sharing a close-up look at her babies, the two-time Olympic gold medalist offered more details on her babies' arrival. In an Instagram video uploaded by LeBron James' media company Uninterrupted, she shared, "What have we been doing during our time in quarantine? Well, as you can see we've been incredibly busy. Please meet Vittorio and Lozen Stevens both born in the middle of a pandemic on March 4. It has been incredibly stressful times for us."

Admitting that she and her family had "been out in public more than we wanted to be," the "Dancing with the Stars" alum went on to express her gratitude toward the medical workers who took care of her newborns. "We would like to thank all of the incredible nurses and doctors who helped take care of our babies during our time in NICU," she gushed.

"We'd also like to thank all of the healthcare workers who have been on the front lines fighting this pandemic day in and day out," she continued on. "From the Stevens family and the new additions to the Stevens family, we would like to wish everybody health, happiness and safety."

Hope first announced she was pregnant back in December 2019, just a few months after coming forward about her 2018 miscarriage. While co-hosting the "BeIN Sports Weekend Winners" show, she shared, "My husband and I get to practice equality from the very beginning with one boy and one girl." She proudly added, "Miniature soccer team on the way."