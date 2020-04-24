 
 

Hope Solo Gives Birth to Twins Amid 'Incredibly Stressful Times' of Coronavirus Pandemic

Hope Solo Gives Birth to Twins Amid 'Incredibly Stressful Times' of Coronavirus Pandemic
Instagram
Celebrity

Admitting that she and husband Jerramy Stevens have been 'incredibly busy' taking care of the newborns, the retired soccer star thanks 'the incredible nurses and doctors who helped take care of our babies during our time in NICU.'

  • Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Hope Solo has been given huge blessings amid "incredibly stressful times" of coronavirus pandemic. Four months after sharing the happy news that she and husband Jerramy Stevens were expecting a set of twins, the former U.S. women's national team goalkeeper announced that she has given birth to a baby boy and a baby girl.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, April 23, the 38-year-old athlete posted a side-to-side photo of her son and daughter. In an accompanying caption of the post, she revealed the name she and her husband have chosen for their babies, Vittorio Genghis Stevens and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens. She additionally noted that their birth date was on March 4.

Other than sharing a close-up look at her babies, the two-time Olympic gold medalist offered more details on her babies' arrival. In an Instagram video uploaded by LeBron James' media company Uninterrupted, she shared, "What have we been doing during our time in quarantine? Well, as you can see we've been incredibly busy. Please meet Vittorio and Lozen Stevens both born in the middle of a pandemic on March 4. It has been incredibly stressful times for us."

Admitting that she and her family had "been out in public more than we wanted to be," the "Dancing with the Stars" alum went on to express her gratitude toward the medical workers who took care of her newborns. "We would like to thank all of the incredible nurses and doctors who helped take care of our babies during our time in NICU," she gushed.

"We'd also like to thank all of the healthcare workers who have been on the front lines fighting this pandemic day in and day out," she continued on. "From the Stevens family and the new additions to the Stevens family, we would like to wish everybody health, happiness and safety."

Hope first announced she was pregnant back in December 2019, just a few months after coming forward about her 2018 miscarriage. While co-hosting the "BeIN Sports Weekend Winners" show, she shared, "My husband and I get to practice equality from the very beginning with one boy and one girl." She proudly added, "Miniature soccer team on the way."

You can share this post!

DaBaby Tries to Score a Date With Ashanti Once Coronavirus Lockdown Is Over

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama
Related Posts
Hope Solo Gives Birth to Twins Amid 'Incredibly Stressful Times' of Coronavirus Pandemic

Hope Solo Gives Birth to Twins Amid 'Incredibly Stressful Times' of Coronavirus Pandemic

Hope Solo Pregnant With Twins a Year After Miscarriage That Almost Took Her Life

Hope Solo Pregnant With Twins a Year After Miscarriage That Almost Took Her Life

Hope Solo Recalls Coming Close to Dying From Twins Miscarriage

Hope Solo Recalls Coming Close to Dying From Twins Miscarriage

Hope Solo to Have Her Controversial Life Adapted Into Biopic

Hope Solo to Have Her Controversial Life Adapted Into Biopic

Hope Solo Booed by Rio Crowd in USA Olympic Opener After Zika Comments

Hope Solo Booed by Rio Crowd in USA Olympic Opener After Zika Comments

Most Read
Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance
Celebrity

Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money

Rich the Kid's Baby Mama Tori Brixx Breaks Silence Following Arrest

Rich the Kid's Baby Mama Tori Brixx Breaks Silence Following Arrest