Sienna Miller Finds Newfound Appreciation for Teachers Due to Daughter's Homeschooling
While admitting that being in charge of her seven-year-old's education has left her 'overwhelmed', the 'American Sniper' actress tries to 'bring in as much optimism as possible' amid the COVID-19 crisis.

  • Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Sienna Miller's attempts to homeschool her daughter during the coronavirus pandemic have left her "overwhelmed".

The "American Sniper" star has been holed up with seven-year-old Marlowe for over a month and she reveals that being in charge of her little girl's education has given her a new appreciation for teachers.

"Having to homeschool is a challenge, and it makes you greatly appreciate the people who teach for a living," she tells Vogue. "They are making this system work in such an unpredictable and scary time."

While she has found the experience to be a challenge, the actress is determined to stay positive.

"This experience is overwhelming, but I'm trying to bring in as much optimism as possible, and make the most of the time I get to spend with my daughter," she adds. "There's been lots of baking, lots of makeup, lots of swings."

Miller, who shares Marlowe with former partner Tom Sturridge, has been hiding out in Westchester County, New York, where she posed for the images accompanying the story. The June/July issue is the first to be compiled remotely, with stars delivering Postcards From Home as they share their experiences of self-isolation.

Miller isn't the only actress mum struggling with the lockdown - Rosemarie DeWitt told "Good Morning America" she too has a new appreciation for educators: "They should go on strike as soon as we get back (to normal); they'll get whatever they want," she said.

Insane Clown Posse Pushes Back Gathering of the Juggalos to 2021 Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Andy Cohen Rants Over Anti-Gay Blood Donation Regulations
